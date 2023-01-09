ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill Named Dolphins MVP; Tua Earns Leadership Award

By Alain Poupart
 3 days ago

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was selected Dolphins MVP by the South Florida media

The day after earning their first playoff berth since the 2016 season, the Miami Dolphins announced their 2022 team awards Monday, and the big winner was Tyreek Hill.

The dynamic wide receiver was named the team MVP, as voted by South Florida media.

In the other awards, Tua Tagovailoa earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, Alec Ingold was selected as the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner, and Emmanuel Ogbah earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

TYREEK HILL'S RECORD-BREAKING SEASON

After arriving in March after a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill set franchise records with 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards.

The 1,710 yards set a new NFL mark for a player's first season with a team.

Hill becomes the 17th player named Dolphins MVP in his first season with the team and the sixth wide receiver to win the award, following Jaylen Waddle in 2021, Jarvis Landry in 2015 (co-winner), Chris Chambers in 2005), O.J. McDuffie in 1997 and 1998, and Paul Warfield in 1970 (co-winner).

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM

TUA RECOGNIZED BY HIS TEAMMATES

Tagovailoa earned the Don Shula Leadership Award in a vote from teammates.

Voted a team captain this year, Tagovailoa became the fourth QB to win the award, following Dan Marino, Chad Pennington and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 2021 winner was defensive back Jason McCourty, who retired after the season and now works as an analyst for NFL Network.

INGOLD AND OGBAH

That Ingold would get the Ed Block Courage, selected by the Dolphins' athletic training staff for professionalism, strength and dedication, maybe shouldn't have been surprising given the work he put in during the offseason to get himself ready for the start of training camp after sustaining a torn ACL in Week 10 of the 2021 season while with the Raiders.

And then Ingold exhibited that same kind of dedication by playing the last two games with a club on his left hand after sustaining a broken thumb during the Christmas Day game against the Packers.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts was the 2021 winner of the Ed Block Courage Award.

Ogbah, who this year established the Emmanuel Ogbah Rise Above Foundation, succeeded Jaelan Phillips for the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

It should be noted that Phillips certainly would have been deserving as well, considering he was the team's nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.

