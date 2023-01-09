Read full article on original website
Bitcoin worth $120M withdrawn from exchanges on Jan. 10
Around $120 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC ) was withdrawn from crypto exchanges on Jan. 10, according to Glassnode’s data. Roughly $50 million of the withdrawals came from Binance, while $30 million was pulled from Coinbase. The above chart shows that there have been more BTC outflows than inflows...
CryptoSlate Wrapped: Gemini co-founder calls to oust DCG CEO; Binance liquidates $75M SHIB
The biggest news in the cryptoverse on Jan. 10 saw Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accuse DCG CEO Barry Silbert of fraud and demand his removal — only to receive a rebuttal from DCG itself. Elsewhere, Binance liquidated more than $75 million of Shiba Inu tokens, Albright Capital dropped a lawsuit against Terraform Labs, and Crypto.com delisted USDT for Canadian users. Plus, research on USDC’s adoption on Ethereum.
Hong Kong to only allow investing in highly liquid virtual assets
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chair Julia Leung said the commission will allow retail investors to trade only highly liquid crypto assets, South China Morning Post reported. Earlier on Jan. 9, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced that from June 2023, the government will start issuing...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Avalanche’s Amazon partnership; Silvergate’s $4.3B bailout
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 11 saw Avalanche announce a partnership with AWS as Silvergate revealed that it received a $4.3 billion bailout from a San Francisco Bank. Meanwhile, Robinhood is delisting and selling its BSV, WazirX has published its proof-of-reserves report, and FTX has recovered $5 billion. Plus, research on Bitcoin prices and their relation to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
FTX recovery possible if sold as a going concern according to SBF
Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed that he still believes there is a future for FTX in a tweet reply to Twitter user WassieLawyer. “I think that [customers] being made substantially whole is a real possibility.”. SBF was agreeing with the twitter user who said “a sale of the FTX exchange as a...
DCG scrambling to raise funds to cover Genesis’ $3B debt burden
Embattled crypto lender Genesis owes over $3 billion to its creditors, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 12, citing sources familiar with the matter. The lender owes $900 million to users of Gemini’s Earn program, over $303 million to Dutch exchange Bitvavo, as well as money to users of crypto savings firm Donut.
Binance registers in Sweden alongside other expansion and hiring efforts
Binance has been granted permission to operate in Sweden, according to an announcement published by the cryptocurrency exchange on Jan. 11. Today’s announcement indicates that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has registered Binance Nordics AB as a financial institution. This development means that Swedish users can fully use...
How to navigate a crypto downturn and succeed as a business
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Anyone with a passing familiarity with cryptocurrency will know that the market has been in a downward slide since November 2021. Ever since Bitcoin hit $69,000 back then, the market has been shedding value on an almost weekly basis, losing 75% of its market cap in the 12 months since the 2021 high point. This may seem drastic, but this is in fact well in line with a typical crypto bear market – the 2018 bear market saw the market cap drop by 87% within a year, so this time round is actually an improvement – so far. However, downturns also present great opportunities, both for crypto investors and for those running crypto projects, which this piece will discuss.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SBF comments on FTX’s fate; Nexo faces criminal allegations
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 12 saw former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried comment on a possible FTX recovery and tell his side of the story. Elsewhere, Nexo has been accused of financial crimes and has had its offices raided. Lido is accumulating staked ETH, while Binance is doubling down on Fetch.ai. Plus, research on Genesis and its GUSD stablecoin — alongside reports that the company owes creditors $3 billion.
Nexo co-founder calls financial crimes allegations ‘absurd’
Nexo’s co-founder and managing partner Antoni Trenchev confirmed that authorities are present at one of Nexo’s offices in Bulgaria following local reports that the Sofia office was raided in relation to “financial crimes.”. Trenchev told CryptoSlate that “Bulgaria is the most corrupt country in the EU” and...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: AI narrative holds firm as SingularityNet leads top gainers
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $5.61 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $857.72 billion — up 0.7% from $852.11 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 1% to $335.83 billion from $332.23 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.4% to $163.4 billion from $162.6 billion over the reporting period.
FTX shareholder filing reveals New England Patriots owner, Coinbase, others invested in firm
Failed crypto exchange FTX disclosed the names of various shareholders and investors in a recent bankruptcy court filing dated Jan. 9. FTX carried out four rounds of fundraising between July 2021 and January 2022, labeled Series B, Series B-1, Series C, and Series A. Those fundraising rounds were largely led...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Ethereum posts 9 week high to lead the top 10 cryptos
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $27.32 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $885.04 billion — up 3.2% from $857.72 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 4.4% to $350.53 billion from $335.83 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 4.7% to $171.06 billion from $163.4 billion over the reporting period.
Samsung Asset Management to list Bitcoin ETF on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by Jan. 13, according to local media reports. On Oct. 31, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced plans to allow ETF providers to list futures contracts...
WazirX publishes proof of reserves of assets worth $285M
Indian-based crypto exchange WazirX has published its Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) report, which shows it holds about $285 million worth of crypto assets. In the wake of the FTX collapse, several crypto exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and OKX have moved to increase their transparency by publishing their proof-of-reserve reports. In the same...
Ondo Finance launches tokenized US Treasuries, bonds for stablecoin holders
DeFi firm Ondo Finance launched a tokenized fund on Jan. 10 that allows stablecoin holders to invest in bonds and U.S. Treasuries. The firm offered three products: the U.S. Government Bond Fund (OUSG), Short-Term Investment Grade Bond Fund (OSTB), and High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (OHYG). These products are short-term US treasuries and bonds in popular ETFs managed by firms like Blackrock and PIMCO.
FET becomes reserve asset for Binance as AI token popularity rises
Fetch.ai (FET)has become a listed token on Proof of Reserves (PoR) for several exchanges, including Binance, Huobi and Bitfinex, according to Glassnode data. Artificial Intelligence (AI) token popularity surged over the last three months — leading to significant increases in AI token price and active addresses, according to CryptoSlate data.
Bitcoin approaches $19,000 price mark
The value of Bitcoin (BTC) is now close to $19,000. The asset was worth $18,975 at 9:00 p.m. UTC on Jan. 12. That price represents a gain of 8.05% in one day, as the asset was priced close to $17,561 just 24 hours ago. Bitcoin’s sudden gains may be due...
Silvergate received a $4.3B bailout after FTX collapse
Silvergate Bank received $4.3 billion from the San Francisco-based Federal Home Loan Bank last year, following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, according to the firm’s Q4, 2022 flings. Silvergate’s business model focuses on providing banking services to crypto exchanges and investors. Around 90% of the bank’s deposits come...
Group One purchases 13.5% of MicroStrategy’s share
Options market maker Group One purchased 13.5% of MicroStrategy’s share, according to a Jan. 10 SEC filing. The trading firm holds roughly 1.3 million shares of MicroStrategy. The filing did not state the amount the shares were purchased. Following the news, the Michael Saylor-led firm shares rose 8.57% to...
