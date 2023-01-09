SELMA, N.C. — The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 bypass were closed near Selma on Friday after a crash and fuel spill, and the road may not reopen until 2 p.m. A driver drove off the eastbound lanes of the highway, crossed the median, broke through the center divider cables and overturned, spilling an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

