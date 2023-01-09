ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL

Truck full of boxes overturns on US 70 bypass near Selma, road closed for hours

SELMA, N.C. — The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 bypass were closed near Selma on Friday after a crash and fuel spill, and the road may not reopen until 2 p.m. A driver drove off the eastbound lanes of the highway, crossed the median, broke through the center divider cables and overturned, spilling an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
SELMA, NC
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
WRAL

WRAL

Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket

WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Man found dead in Chapel Hill homicide

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are looking into a homicide on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Heritage Circle around 2:30 p.m.. They found a man's body. Investigators do not believe the area is under any threat. Police did not have details surrounding...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

