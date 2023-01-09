Read full article on original website
Related
Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County
Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42 and will feature retail shops, restaurants, a hotel and as many as 300 homes.
WRAL
Truck full of boxes overturns on US 70 bypass near Selma, road closed for hours
SELMA, N.C. — The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 bypass were closed near Selma on Friday after a crash and fuel spill, and the road may not reopen until 2 p.m. A driver drove off the eastbound lanes of the highway, crossed the median, broke through the center divider cables and overturned, spilling an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Housing: Missing Middle text change continues to spark disapproval in Raleigh
At odds is Raleigh's current housing crisis with the lack of available housing and the affordability of housing for lower and middle-income families.
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
WRAL
Truck overturns in Selma, spilling diesel fuel
A driver drove off of U.S. 70 Bypass, crossed the median, broke through the center divider cables and overturned, spilling an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel. A driver drove off of U.S. 70 Bypass, crossed the median, broke through the center divider cables and overturned, spilling an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Real estate scam weasels more than $30K from Durham man who thought he bought long-time dream
CAVEAT EMPTOR: Looking to buy a new home? Don't let this real estate scam fool you.
cbs17
Raleigh has ‘disturbing’ trend of more kids getting a hold of guns, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s police chief says the city is seeing more children committing crimes with guns. “We’re seeing that it’s trending up which is very disturbing,” said Chief Estella Patterson. Patterson said it’s a trend her department wants to slow down. Raleigh...
North Carolina school district used COVID-19 money to boost staff salaries: report
Chalkboard, a K-12 public education news outlet, reported that Wake County Public School System used more than 40% of $442 million in COVID-19 relief funding to supply "bonus pay" to its employees.
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
cbs17
RV trailer flips after blowing a tire on I-95 in Cumberland County; highway reopens but 5 miles of traffic remain
GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed a direction of Interstate 95 for about two hours in Cumberland County Tuesday night, officials said. The wreck closed northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 65, which is near the exit for N.C. 82, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
After 14 adoptions fall through, 'Ronald' may finally move out of SPCA of Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — The SPCA of Wake County is sharing a feel-good story with the community after one animal's hope for a home took a positive turn following a prolonged stretch of bad luck. Ronald, a 1-year-old mixed breed dog, suddenly has a massive outpouring of families who want...
WRAL
Large flames surface from roof of Selma house fire
At least three local fire departments battled the fire on Friday in Selma. At least three local fire departments battled the fire on Friday in Selma.
WRAL
Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
WRAL
Man found dead in Chapel Hill homicide
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are looking into a homicide on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Heritage Circle around 2:30 p.m.. They found a man's body. Investigators do not believe the area is under any threat. Police did not have details surrounding...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
Retired North Carolina police officer accused of trafficking cocaine
A search of revealed 198 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20,000.
cbs17
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
WRAL
Roof blown off building, N. Lasalle street shut down in Durham
A roof was blown off a building that had been in Durham for 50 years. A roof was blown off a building that had been in Durham for 50 years.
Comments / 2