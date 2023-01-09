Read full article on original website
Wichita continues rebate program for water-saving devices
The City of Wichita has started offering rebates again this year for residents who purchase water-saving devices and appliances, such as dishwashers and washing machines. The City Council approved the program and it was put into effect Wednesday. The program has been offered since 2013 and Public Works spokesperson Penny Feist said it has saved an estimated 466 million gallons of water over the past decade. The program is part of the city’s ongoing water conservation program to respond to drought conditions.
Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy
Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
Toddler shoots mom in foot, parents arrested
A 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested for child endangerment after the 22-year-old was shot in the foot by her 2-year-old child. Wichita police were called to a home near 12th and Hillside around 11:35 Thursday morning. They say the two adults were in bed when their child got ahold of a gun and shot the woman. The man reportedly took the gun to an acquaintance at a nearby home. Police were able to recover that gun, and also found an ar-15 pattern rifle. They report the rifle did not belong to anyone in the home, and the residents claim to be unaware of how it got there.
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
Wichita police officer acquitted of disorderly conduct charge
A Sedgwick County jury returned a not guilty verdict for a Wichita police officer who was charged with disorderly conduct. Andrew Barnett was charged in connection with an alleged incident that happened while he was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport in 2021. He was accused of threatening a clerk at a rental car agency during a dispute.
SCHEELS Hosting Career Expo For New Wichita Location This Weekend
Employee-owned sport retailer SCHEELS is hosting a career expo on Friday, January 13th and Saturday, January 14th. The event will be at the SCHEELS Career Center located in the Page Court Building at the Garvey Center. The expo will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Two men charged in fatal Wichita shooting
Two Wichita men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a north side home earlier this month. 47-year-old Jamar White is charged with first degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $500,000 and he is due back in court on January 27th. 30-year-old Darries Mitchell is charged with two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was $350,000 and his next court appearance is January 26th.
