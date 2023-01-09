ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newstalk KGVO

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula pair sentenced to prison on drug trafficking, firearms crimes after law enforcement seize more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and multiple guns

MISSOULA — A Missoula pair convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes each were sentenced to prison terms today after law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during the investigation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, was sentenced to 15 years...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Notice to Creditors – McDonald

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES P. MCDONALD, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Special Administrator of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
HAMILTON, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates

Three internal and one external candidate are finalists for dean of the law school at the University of Montana. The three internal finalists are: Lucy France, longtime UM legal counsel, Interim Dean Elaine Gagliardi, and Kari Hong, whose resume notes she is an adjunct professor at UM for spring 2023. Hong also worked at Boston […] The post University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...

