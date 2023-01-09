MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES P. MCDONALD, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Special Administrator of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

HAMILTON, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO