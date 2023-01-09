It is still up in the air who will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans when the 2023 season gets underway. Tennessee is set to hire a new GM in the coming weeks, and the new executive may want to get creative to find an answer for the Titans’ offensive struggles of late. Ryan Tannehill, who has started for Tennessee since the middle of the 2019 season, is coming off of his worst season in a Titans uniform and a season ending ankle surgery.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO