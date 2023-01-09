Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Tennessee football schedule: Volunteers games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Sept. 16 at Florida Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 21 at Alabama Oct. 28 at Kentucky Nov. 4 vs. UConn Nov. 11 at ...
Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts
The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill
When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
atozsports.com
National host delivers hot take about the Titans’ next potential QB
It is still up in the air who will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans when the 2023 season gets underway. Tennessee is set to hire a new GM in the coming weeks, and the new executive may want to get creative to find an answer for the Titans’ offensive struggles of late. Ryan Tannehill, who has started for Tennessee since the middle of the 2019 season, is coming off of his worst season in a Titans uniform and a season ending ankle surgery.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: A new tight ends coach option became available on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator last week to replace Alex Golesh, who recently became the new head coach at USF. The Vols still need to hire a tight ends coach, the position that Golesh coached, after Halzle’s promotion. There haven’t...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
atozsports.com
College football reporter continues to push silly narrative about Vols HC Josh Heupel
National college football reporter Mike Farrell, the self-professed “godfather of recruiting”, won’t stop pushing the Josh Heupel to Michigan narrative. There’s been chatter over the last week about Michigan possibly being interested in hiring Heupel, the Tennessee Vols‘ head coach, in the event that Jim Harbaugh leaves Ann Arbor for the NFL.
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee basketball fans should be at least a little worried about the Kentucky game
The Tennessee Vols will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two teams that are in vastly different places these days. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the nation and they’ve won five straight games after their narrow road loss to Arizona in mid-December. Kentucky,...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee
Tennessee is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Tennessee!
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect
Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
atozsports.com
Butch Jones and Greg Schiano badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols this week
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones and almost-UT head coach Greg Schiano badly disrespected the Volunteers this week. Tennessee finished at No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll and at No. 6 in the AFCA coaches poll. The reason the Vols didn’t finish in the top five...
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ top SEC rivals received some bad news on Wednesday
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals received some not-so-good news on Wednesday. According to a report from On3, 2023 five-star quarterback Jalen Rashada has asked to be released from his national letter of intent that he signed last month. (247Sports rates Rashada as a five-star recruit.) This doesn’t...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols in the mix to land elite 2024 five-star defensive lineman
The Tennessee Vols are one of several teams in the mix to land 2024 five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri. Nwaneri told On3 recently that Tennessee is standing out to him early, along with Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Oregon. The talented defensive lineman is set to visit UT this weekend...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player in NCAA transfer portal lands with new team
Tennessee Vols transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill announced his new destination on Thursday. The former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN is heading to Winston Salem, NC to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Oddly enough, the head coach at Wake Forest is Dave Clawson, who served as the Vols’...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter shares his feelings on UT being ranked No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll
Earlier this week, the final AP Top 25 poll was released and the Tennessee Vols came in at No. 6. Tennessee finished one spot behind Alabama, even though both teams finished with 11-2 records and the Vols beat the Crimson Tide this season. In addition to the head-to-head win over...
Look: Football World Reacts To Longtime Coach's Sabbatical
Derek Mason will not return to Oklahoma State after one year as the team's defensive coordinator. In a statement posted Thursday on Twitter, Mason announced his decision to take a sabbatical from coaching. "I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within ...
Louisiana football analyst Parker Orgeron, son of Ed Orgeron, hired by Baylor as analyst
Former LSU football and national championship winning coach Ed Orgeron spent plenty of time around the Louisiana football program the last 11 months. But 'Coach O' likely won't be seen around much more often as his son Parker has accepted a defensive analyst position at Baylor, ending his 11 month stint with...
atozsports.com
Breaking down Ryan Tannehill’s contract for 2023
The biggest question mark regarding the Tennessee Titans upcoming offseason is what the team will do with starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill, who will be entering his age 35 season in 2023, has one year remaining on his original four-year, $118 million contract with the Titans. Since taking over for...
Comments / 0