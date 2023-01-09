ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts

The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

National host delivers hot take about the Titans’ next potential QB

It is still up in the air who will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans when the 2023 season gets underway. Tennessee is set to hire a new GM in the coming weeks, and the new executive may want to get creative to find an answer for the Titans’ offensive struggles of late. Ryan Tannehill, who has started for Tennessee since the middle of the 2019 season, is coming off of his worst season in a Titans uniform and a season ending ankle surgery.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect

Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols in the mix to land elite 2024 five-star defensive lineman

The Tennessee Vols are one of several teams in the mix to land 2024 five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri. Nwaneri told On3 recently that Tennessee is standing out to him early, along with Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Oregon. The talented defensive lineman is set to visit UT this weekend...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player in NCAA transfer portal lands with new team

Tennessee Vols transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill announced his new destination on Thursday. The former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN is heading to Winston Salem, NC to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Oddly enough, the head coach at Wake Forest is Dave Clawson, who served as the Vols’...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Longtime Coach's Sabbatical

Derek Mason will not return to Oklahoma State after one year as the team's defensive coordinator. In a statement posted Thursday on Twitter, Mason announced his decision to take a sabbatical from coaching. "I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within ...
STILLWATER, OK
atozsports.com

Breaking down Ryan Tannehill’s contract for 2023

The biggest question mark regarding the Tennessee Titans upcoming offseason is what the team will do with starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill, who will be entering his age 35 season in 2023, has one year remaining on his original four-year, $118 million contract with the Titans. Since taking over for...
NASHVILLE, TN

