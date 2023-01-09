Read full article on original website
WATE
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Bluedog Capital Partners bought the property in May and has plans to build a roughly $40 million apartment...
wvlt.tv
Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents
Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Pollutant discharge permit sought as closure of Bull Run looms
Tennessee Valley Authority leaders are aiming to shut down the Bull Run Fossil Plant by the end of 2023.
WATE
Permit in limbo as Bull Run closure looms
Tennessee Valley Authority leaders are aiming to shut down the Bull Run Fossil Plant by the end of 2023. Before it happens, dozens were at a meeting Thursday night in Oak Ridge learning more about an updated National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. Permit in limbo as Bull Run...
TN childcare costs exceed rental rates: State of the Child Report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How well are kids and their families in the state of Tennessee faring? A report just released today highlights the well-being of our kids after the pandemic. The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) published the 2022 State of the Child Report. The statistics give insight into how children are recovering from social, educational and economic challenges associated with the pandemic.
Mulch company triples Knoxville tree service’s disposal cost
Inflation has hit everyone across the country recently. As consumers, we see price hikes all the time and so do small business owners.
Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status
Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.
WATE
Study: Tennessee car insurance rates to increase
Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year. Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Morristown nonprofit offers paid interpreter positions for diverse community
Hola Lakeway helps serve the diverse immigrant community of Hamblen, Jefferson, and Grainger Counties by giving them the skills and tools they need to be empowered in a new country.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities asks Cocke Co. residents to fill out funding survey
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Utilities is asking residents of Cocke County to fill out a survey that could help determine where state and federal funding goes to help establish high-speed internet. “The FCC is working on more accurately mapping where high speed broadband IS available and IS NOT available,”...
WYSH AM 1380
TDEC offers TEAP grants
(TDEC) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will accept applications beginning Monday, Jan. 16 for grants from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program (TEAP). The grants are to fund projects that create or expand uses for waste tires. Such projects include tire recycling and processing, using materials...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
Public assistance sought to locate missing Knoxville man
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with several health conditions who have not been seen in over a week.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below-average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Own or Rent in Tennessee? Make sure you're not missing out on some stimulus money
You’re probably ready to forget COVID-19, but if you’re a resident of Tennessee, you might want to pump your brakes on that. The state is still sitting on a pile of federal pandemic relief money that you just might be eligible for.
Courthouse News Service
Tennessee defends law banning out-of-state online auctions at appeals court
CINCINNATI (CN) — Seeking to overturn a permanent injunction, Tennessee argued before a federal appeals court Thursday that a law banning online auctions run by people outside the state does not violate the commerce clause. Public Chapter 471 was signed into law by Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee in...
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
