Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Bluedog Capital Partners bought the property in May and has plans to build a roughly $40 million apartment...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents

Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Permit in limbo as Bull Run closure looms

Tennessee Valley Authority leaders are aiming to shut down the Bull Run Fossil Plant by the end of 2023. Before it happens, dozens were at a meeting Thursday night in Oak Ridge learning more about an updated National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. Permit in limbo as Bull Run...
OAK RIDGE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

TN childcare costs exceed rental rates: State of the Child Report released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How well are kids and their families in the state of Tennessee faring? A report just released today highlights the well-being of our kids after the pandemic. The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) published the 2022 State of the Child Report. The statistics give insight into how children are recovering from social, educational and economic challenges associated with the pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Study: Tennessee car insurance rates to increase

Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year. Tennesseans may need to prepare to pay more for care insurance. A study, focused on quotes given to drivers, found that there could be a 12% increase this year.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities asks Cocke Co. residents to fill out funding survey

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Utilities is asking residents of Cocke County to fill out a survey that could help determine where state and federal funding goes to help establish high-speed internet. “The FCC is working on more accurately mapping where high speed broadband IS available and IS NOT available,”...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TDEC offers TEAP grants

(TDEC) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will accept applications beginning Monday, Jan. 16 for grants from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program (TEAP). The grants are to fund projects that create or expand uses for waste tires. Such projects include tire recycling and processing, using materials...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
WARREN COUNTY, TN

