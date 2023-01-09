Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hermitage firefighters selling steel drums to control burning
They're selling barrels to raise money for their department.
Firefighters called to small fire at Domestic Uniform in Youngstown
City firefighters were called to Domestic Uniform on Thursday morning to fight a small one.
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
New workers to help with strain at dog pound
Mahoning County's Dog Warden is adding a few more employees, including a new full-time Deputy to help pick up strays and investigate abuse cases.
Info session set for seniors and their families in Youngstown
Seniors looking for information on local services or adults who are concerned about their aging parents will have the chance to pick up important information next week.
Longstanding local recovery clinic closes its doors
The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.
Railroad crossing gate damaged in Youngstown crash
A railroad crossing gate was damaged after a crash in Youngstown on Tuesday afternoon.
Crash stalls traffic on busy Ausintown road
Minor injuries were reported in a crash in Austintown Thursday.
27 First News
How much daylight gained since Winter Solstice?
(WKBN) – During the winter months, the days are short and the nights are long, and if you are tired of these long nights, there is some good news in sight. If you have been outside in the evenings lately, you may have noticed the sun has been setting later. This is because the area has been gaining daylight over the past few weeks.
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
Road in Trumbull County reopens following sinkhole repair
A portion of Cadwallader Sonk Road in Bazetta Township has reopened following repairs to a sinkhole.
No charges brought against Struthers officers in fatal shooting
A Mahoning County grand jury has determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of two Struthers police officers involved in a fatal shooting last spring.
cleveland19.com
Ravenna man’s ceiling collapsed on him while in the shower, claims he warned landlord
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna man said his bathroom ceiling collapsed after months of pleading with his landlord to fix it. While he was in the shower Wednesday, Sean Carter said his ceiling came crashing down on him. “I’m in the shower had my phone on, music just vibing,...
Jambar
Henry’s favorite things
I’ve been living in Youngstown for over a year now. I grew up in Columbus but my entire family hails from the Mahoning Valley. My great-grandfather was the Warner Brothers’ driver and my grandfather — my namesake, Henry Shorr I — was a family doctor in Youngstown for decades.
Youngstown shooting victim remembered as caring mentor, bright student
Kylearia Day was a mentor to younger kids and wanted to help others.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Two hospitalized after shootings on Youngstown's South Side
Detectives are investigating two overnight shootings oh Youngstown's South Side. Police tell 21 News that a woman showed up at Mercy Hospital in Youngstown early Wednesday with a leg wound. The woman told officers that she was shot on Edwards Street. Shortly after 3 a.m. a man came to Mercy...
Drug treatment facility opens in Niles
Trumbull County has struggled with a high overdose rate. A new facility is helping people step into recovery.
Road reopens following semi rollover on 422
A semi rollover has caused a portion of State Route 422 in Geauga County to close Thursday morning.
Man competent for trial in deputy dog warden stabbing
A man accused of stabbing a deputy Mahoning County Dog Warden in 2021 has been deemed competent to stand trial.
Comments / 0