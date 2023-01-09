Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
INDIANAPOLIS — For months now, Colts owner Jim Irsay has been right in the middle of the biggest stories surrounding his franchise, often speaking publicly and directly to an Indianapolis fan base hungry for something to celebrate. From the video last winter where he promised to be “All chips in” to a Monday...
GM Mickey Loomis confirmed on Friday that Dennis Allen would remain the head coach of the Saints for next season.
We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results.
The Arizona Cardinals may very well land Sean Payton according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
Check out this preview on Bengals and Ravens from BetQL! Don’t miss out on all these odds and more for this huge matchup on wild card weekend!
Former LSU football and national championship winning coach Ed Orgeron spent plenty of time around the Louisiana football program the last 11 months. But 'Coach O' likely won't be seen around much more often as his son Parker has accepted a defensive analyst position at Baylor, ending his 11 month stint with...
Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
