Georgia State

OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
On3.com

Ohio State offers 2024 On3 3-star WR Terrance Moore

Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic three-star wide receiver Terrance Moore received an offer from Ohio State Friday afternoon. He announced the news on Twitter. On3 ranks Moore as a three-star prospect, the No. 44 wide receiver and the No. 43 player in Florida for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound...
COLUMBUS, OH
Talker

4 in 10 sports fans admit they’re superstitious

“Fans are a passionate bunch and will do anything they can to give their side an edge, whether it’s got any basis in reality or not." The post 4 in 10 sports fans admit they’re superstitious appeared first on Talker.

