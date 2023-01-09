Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
kjluradio.com
Bond amended for Jefferson City man accused of December shooting inside Columbia brewery
Bond is altered for one of two brothers charged last week with a December shooting inside a Columbia brewery. James Allen, 22, of Jefferson City, was originally being held on a cash-only, $10,000 bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Stephanie Morrell amended Allen’s bond to $15,000, removing the cash-only stipulation.
kjluradio.com
Murder trial involving Lincoln University victim resumes today in Jefferson City
The murder trial of a man accused of killing a Lincoln University student four years ago resumes after a three-week recess. The bench trial for Alfred Chism, Jr. began December 19, but he requested a continuance on the second day of trial which was granted. It was scheduled to resume January 13.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile arrested for making social media threat against Callaway County school
School will be in session today following a social media threat last night in Kingdom City. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted just before 11 p.m. last night about a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School via social media. A criminal investigation was initiated, and a juvenile suspect had been arrested around midnight. He was taken into custody, then turned over to juvenile authorities.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen accused of robbing drug dealer is denied bond
A Columbia teen charged with a drug-related shooting last fall is denied bond once again. Anthony Smith, Jr., 17, was arrested in late December and charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Smith was originally held with no bond but had requested that bond be set. On Wednesday, Boone County Judge Kim Shaw denied that request, ruling Smith presented a danger to the community.
KOMU
CPD: Officers fatally shoot assault suspect after hours-long standoff Wednesday
COLUMBIA − A 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed by police after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night in Columbia. Police say the suspect had assaulted multiple individuals and others in the area were in danger. Jordan Pruyn, of Columbia, was taken to a local hospital after he was shot...
kjluradio.com
Leslie man now charged with fatal shooting in Franklin County
Charges are now filed in a Franklin County murder investigation. Powell Trout, of Leslie, was charged earlier today with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held with no bond. Trout’s arrest was the result of a shots-fired incident last night in Washington. Police were called to the...
abc17news.com
CPD names man shot by police Wednesday night, says man had knife
COLUMBIA, Mo.(KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department held a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. after a man was shot and killed by police in a standoff Wednesday night. Police say Jordan Pruyn was shot and killed after engaging in the standoff for several hours with authorities. The standoff happened in the 4200 block of Clark Lane.
kjluradio.com
St. Robert man charged with fatal shooting near his hometown
A St. Robert man is charged with a fatal shooting last night just outside his hometown’s city limits. Tyron Spence-Bey was charged earlier today with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon. Spence-Bey was arrested yesterday afternoon after the body of...
kjluradio.com
One dead and one arrested following shooting incident near St. Robert
One man is dead and another arrested following a shooting just outside St. Robert. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reports it was called to the 16000 block of Hobo Lane on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Initial reports stated the male victim had been shot in the chest, and the suspect had fled the area.
kjluradio.com
Trial of woman accused of killing four-year-old boy in Jefferson City delayed
The trial of a woman accused of killing a four-year-old boy in Jefferson City is delayed. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and other charges, in the 2018 death of four-year-old Darnell Gray. She had been scheduled to stand trial staring March 13. However, during a hearing Wednesday, a judge granted the defense’s motion for a continuance.
Columbia police say suspect from standoff dies; police say they shot man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said they had shot the man. The name of the man has not been released. The department initially announced on Twitter that a suspect in a standoff sustained gunshot wounds and The post Columbia police say suspect from standoff dies; police say they shot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City woman charged following police chase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Second Columbia teen charged with drug-related shooting last October
A second Columbia teen is now charged with a shooting with injuries that occurred last October. Tyler Lopinto, 17, was charged last Friday with first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held with no bond. His...
kjluradio.com
Bond raised for Eldon man facing multiple drug cases
Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.
kjluradio.com
Rolla man facing drug charges in Callaway County after 10 grams of fentanyl found
A Rolla man faces several drug charges after being arrested in Callaway County. Rodney Hayes, 35, is charged with second-degree attempted drug trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held on $75,000 bond. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says...
kjluradio.com
Gasconade County man arrested on probation and parole warrant in Owensville
A Gasconade County man is taken into custody on a warrant after officers surround a home in Owensville. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted Daniel Hankins, 39, of Owensville, in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Marvin Avenue around noon Wednesday. Deputies say Hankins went inside as they approached. Deputies and officers with the Lake Area Narcotics Group surrounded the home. Hankins exited the home about an hour later and surrendered.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man killed in officer-involved shooting on city's eastside
A Columbia man is killed in an officer-involved shooting on the city’s eastside. Jordan Pruyn, 28, was shot following a police standoff in the 4200 block of Clark Lane around 5:45 Wednesday night. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the address just after 1:00 yesterday afternoon...
Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said Wednesday night that they had shot the man. The name of the man has not been released. The standoff occurred in the 4200 block of Clark Lane. The department initially The post Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Bland man faces several felony charges after meth, 11 firearms are taken from his home
A Gasconade County man faces several felony charges after officers serve a search warrant at his home near Bland. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, searched the home in the 4300 block of Highway B Tuesday. They found one ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and 11 firearms.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
Comments / 0