Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report; 2 Players Rest for Dolphins Prep
The Buffalo Bills are looking healthier headed into Sunday's playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.
WGRZ TV
Thursday Bills roster updates and injury report
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Before Thursday's media availability, the Bills signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster and released offensive lineman Justin Murray. As for injury updates on the day, safety Jordan Poyer was seen back out at practice after not participating at all on Wednesday with a knee injury. Safety Micah Hyde and well as wide receiver Jamison Crowder were both practicing again on Thursday after the Bills opened their 21-day activation windows on Wednesday.
WKBW-TV
Damar Hamlin and Josh Allen finish regular season with NFL's top-selling jerseys
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and quarterback Josh Allen finished the regular season with the NFL's top-selling jerseys, according to Fanatics. Thursday morning Fanatics tweeted a graphic that showed the top-selling NFL jerseys week-by-week. Throughout the entire regular season, Allen's jersey was never lower than...
Doctors: Bills’ Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
