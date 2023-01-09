ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Why Buffalo Bills will win the 2023 Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills are about to embark on their journey to the Super Bowl. The franchise infamously lost four Super Bowls in a row in the early ‘90s and didn’t sniff the Big Game for decades after that. Now with Josh Allen at quarterback, a Bills Super Bowl again seems within reach. However, the Bills’ playoffs matchups in the AFC will be incredibly difficult. Fans in Western New York have waited their whole lives to see their beloved NFL team lift a Lombardi Trophy, and the 2023 Super Bowl could finally be the time they do it. Here are three reasons why the Bills will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
Thursday Bills roster updates and injury report

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Before Thursday's media availability, the Bills signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster and released offensive lineman Justin Murray. As for injury updates on the day, safety Jordan Poyer was seen back out at practice after not participating at all on Wednesday with a knee injury. Safety Micah Hyde and well as wide receiver Jamison Crowder were both practicing again on Thursday after the Bills opened their 21-day activation windows on Wednesday.
Damar Hamlin and Josh Allen finish regular season with NFL's top-selling jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and quarterback Josh Allen finished the regular season with the NFL's top-selling jerseys, according to Fanatics. Thursday morning Fanatics tweeted a graphic that showed the top-selling NFL jerseys week-by-week. Throughout the entire regular season, Allen's jersey was never lower than...
