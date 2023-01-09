Read full article on original website
United MMA Hawaii Gym Owned By Victoria Lee’s Family Closed Its Doors Permanently After Her Death
Lee family-owned United MMA Hawaii gym has “permanently closed” shortly after the death of ONE’s Victoria. A report said the gym has already notified its active members about the shut down. Victoria Lee’s untimely passing, without a doubt, has devastated her entire family. As the Lee family...
MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Dead at 18
Victoria Lee, rising MMA star, died Dec. 26, 2022 in Hawaii. She was 18. Lee's sister, Angela Lee Pucci, also a champion MMA fighter, shared the news on Instagram Jan. 7. "On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through... It is incredibly difficult to say this... Our Victoria passed away," Pucci wrote.
CBS Sports
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni charged with aggravated femicide in death of his girlfriend in Mexico
On Jan. 1, Phil Baroni, one of the most well-traveled fighters of the 2000s, was arrested in a hotel in San Pancho, Mexico. On Monday, Baroni was officially charged with femicide by a Mexican state judge. According to the initial report by Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni and his girlfriend,...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
TMZ.com
Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60
Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
Conor McGregor is warned that the UFC lightweight division is 'passing him by'
McGregor - who recently fired verbal shots at rival Dustin Poirier - has not stepped foot in the octagon since the horrific injury sustained against Poirier last summer.
Anthony Joshua set to name Errol Spence Jr and Charlo twins’ trainer Derrick James as new boxing coach
ANTHONY JOSHUA is set to name American Derrick James as his new boxing trainer. The ex-heavyweight champion once again went on the scout for a fresh coaching team following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. And after time spent in California and Texas before Christmas, SunSport understands AJ has chosen trainer of...
sportszion.com
Michael Bisping skeptical about Jake Paul moving into MMA
There have been skeptics of YouTube star Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of mixed martial arts ever since he announced his joining the Professional Fighters League. Michael Bisping has spoken out critically about Paul’s transition from boxer to MMA fighter. Jake Paul made his debut in...
CBS Sports
Former champion AJ McKee re-signs with Bellator MMA on multi-year, multi-fight contract
Bellator has locked down one of its brightest stars for the foreseeable future. The promotion announced that AJ McKee has signed an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight contract with the organization on Tuesday. Bellator president Scott Coker expressed his enthusiasm to continue working with McKee, a Bellator-lifer who went from debutant to...
Popculture
Vassilis Topalos Dead at 16: Boxer's Death Under Investigation
Vassilis Topalos, a 16-year-old Greek boxer, died this week after suffering injuries during sparring matches back in December, according to Euro Weekly News. The injuries happened on Dec. 16 at a gym in Kallithea, a district of Athens. Following Topalos' death, the Hellenic Boxing Federation announced that a boxing tournament would be formed under his name.
Gerrie Coetzee dead aged 67 – Former world heavyweight champion who clashed with Frank Bruno dies after illness
BOXING champion Gerrie Coetzee has died aged 67. The former world heavyweight champion clashed with the likes of Frank Bruno. He also was the first boxer from Africa to fight for, and win, a world heavyweight championship, holding the title from 1983 to 1984. He competed from 1974 to 1986...
The Cane as a Weapon: An American Martial Art for Those Who Like Umbrellas
In the year 1912, an American named Andrew Chase Cunningham created a book. This book described an interesting martial art that had the same name as the book: The Cane as a Weapon. This martial art is a concise system of self-defense all about fighting off attackers by using a walking stick or umbrella as a weapon. Cunningham was a civil engineer with the United States Navy throughout the later part of the nineteenth century and the early decades of the twentieth century, so he was not someone who knew nothing about martial arts or combat before he created his own.
