Related
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Thousands of ambulance workers go on strike in dispute over pay
Up to 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales will strike on Wednesday in a dispute with the Government over pay.Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are taking part in staggered strikes across a 24-hour period.None of the workers will strike for longer than 12 hours, with call handlers expected to walk out for six-hour periods.However, health leaders have warned that there will be additional stress on the system owing to this being a larger strike than one held in December.Patients can expect waits for 999 and 111 calls to be answered, and fewer...
‘Cultural shift’ since pandemic causing attendance crisis in English schools
Headteachers and school leaders are becoming increasingly worried that a “cultural shift” in attitudes is causing a crisis in attendance, with more pupils absent than before the Covid pandemic. Teachers say parents are now more reluctant to send children to school and more resistant to efforts to encourage...
BBC
Care home shortages: London children sent to Scotland
Children in need of care in London are being sent 450 miles away due to lack of care home capacity in England, a report has revealed. Lewisham Council data shows between December 2021 and September 2022, 12 children were sent to secure welfare facilities outside the capital. At least three...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Private burial for Greece's last king Constantine
Greece's last king, Constantine II, has died in hospital in Athens aged 82. He had been suffering from heart and mobility problems. Constantine came to the throne in 1964 during a turbulent period in Greek history that culminated in a military coup three years later. He was soon forced to...
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
BBC
NHS hospitals moving patients into hotel to free up beds
NHS hospitals are discharging patients into a hotel in a bid to ease demand for beds. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire trusts are using the hotel for patients who no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. The Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the three trusts has booked...
BBC
World champion's dad campaigns to save Herefordshire track
A bid to save an athletics track has been backed by the father of 1500m world champion Jake Wightman. The surface of Herefordshire 400m track has deteriorated, and needs a £350,000 refurbishment, say campaigners. Unless repairs are carried out, it is feared it will not meet required competition standards.
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
Ambulance workers describe ‘demoralising’ NHS conditions as thousands strike
Ambulance workers have insisted the last place they want to be is on the picket line, as thousands went on strike for another day in the face of “disheartening” and “demoralising” conditions in the NHS.Many involved in the walkout described regular hours-long waits to hand over patients from ambulances to the care of doctors and nurses, while some hospital corridors are said to have become “almost like wards”.The descriptions of the obstacles facing healthcare workers on a daily basis came as up to 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales have gone on strike in a dispute with the Government over...
BBC
Welsh NHS strikes to continue despite talks
Strikes by ambulance workers and nurses look set to continue despite talks with Wales' health minister on Thursday. Eluned Morgan gave unions details of a pot of money that could be handed out to NHS staff as a one-off payment. But several unions said the offer was not enough to...
Steve Barclay ‘concedes’ he will have to increase NHS pay offer to avoid strikes
Health secretary Steve Barclay has privately conceded that he will have to offer a higher pay rise to NHS staff.Mr Barclay has admitted that more than one million NHS staff members deserve more money despite previously insisting that existing pay increases were all the government could afford.But, he also made clear that any new pay rises would come from the current health budget meaning potential cuts to key services, according to The Guardian.His U-turn comes in advance of nurses in England staging two more strikes next week, which is likely to force hospitals to again work at a reduced capacity following...
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
Alarm raised at decline in women’s maternity experiences in England
A health watchdog has sounded the alarm over a “concerning decline” in women’s experiences with maternity services. Fewer women feel they always got the help they needed during labour and birth, many were disappointed at the amount of time their partners could stay with them after the delivery of their babies, and a significant number reported that they did not feel listened to when they raised concerns.
Man who mass produced ‘street valium’ is jailed for four and a half years
A man who was involved in turning an industrial unit into a drugs factory capable of mass producing pills worth hundreds of thousands of pounds has been jailed for four and a half years.Derek Dragsnes, 49, a labourer, from Glasgow, ran the unit in the village of Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire.He was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Monday after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of etizolam, known as street valium, at a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh last month, the Crown Office said.Prosecutors said that a lengthy and detailed police search of the...
BBC
UK supply teachers covering Jersey school staff shortages
The government has brought in 11 UK supply teachers to provide cover for staff absences. It said short and long-term measures were being put in place to support a shortage of staffing in Jersey schools. The supply teachers will provide cover for up to two terms. They have been housed...
BBC
Orchard House Foods: Ex-workers owed thousands in redundancy pay
Workers who lost their jobs at a food and drinks factory claim they are being "ignored" by their former employers who owe them thousands in redundancy pay. Orchard House Foods, which supplies the likes of M&S, Tesco and Pret A Manager, closed its Gateshead plant in December. Former employees said...
