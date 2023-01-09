Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids Teen Recognized As Good Samaritan
(KNSI) – Greg Schultz was driving in Sauk Rapids on Monday when he saw a kind act he felt was extraordinary and deserving of more attention. A man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross a snowy road when he got stuck in the bank. Blake Halter, a junior at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, saw the person and personally escorted the man to the other side, getting out of his vehicle to do so.
knsiradio.com
Paynesville Airshow Set For August
(KNSI) – The Friends of the Paynesville Airport want you to save the date for their annual airshow. Scheduled for Saturday, August 26th, organization president Randy Schaefer says he is hoping they can build off of 2022’s successes. Last year’s show had 3,000 people attend. Schaefer says that will allow them to have more performers. They’ve already secured several acts.
knsiradio.com
ConneX On Demand Service Trial to End
(KNSI) — St. Cloud Metro Bus says its ConneX on-demand service trial will end in May. May 7th, company officials say the Metro Bus Fixed Route 32 will resume service in Sartell. The service will hub at the Sartell Walmart, run an hourly loop through Sartell and return to Walmart each hour. Service hours are from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekends. The Route will also serve the Sartell High School three times each weekday.
knsiradio.com
Area COVID Test Site Closes
(KNSI) – Stearns County announced on Twitter Tuesday that the COVID-19 testing clinic at St. Cloud State University is officially closed. A link to find a location nearby is here. The list includes private companies like Walgreens and Coborn’s, which have several stores in the area. It also features labs like Quick Results and community organizations such as the Center for African Immigrants and Refugees Organization. There are no out-of-pocket costs associated with the tests.
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
knsiradio.com
City, Cold Spring Brewing Company Reach Deal on Overrun of Infrastructure Project
(KNSI) – The City of Cold Spring and Cold Spring Brewing Company have struck a deal to pay for millions in cost overruns for a wastewater project. Cold Spring and the beer maker signed a deal in 2020 to put in the infrastructure to help facilitate the brewery’s expansion. The installation of sewer and water lines totaled $4.1 million more than anticipated. The city will pay $500,000 upfront, and the brewery will cover an additional $500,000. The rest will be paid for by bonds taken out by the city and repaid by the beer maker over ten years at 4.75% interest.
knsiradio.com
Early Snows Help Ease Drought
(KNSI) – The National Weather Service says early winter snowfall is alleviating the drought across central Minnesota. Since the last update, nearly all locations have improved by one classification. Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties are at worst abnormally dry. Parts of Wright County are still in moderate drought. Abnormally dry, or D-0, is considered a precursor to official drought.
Comments / 0