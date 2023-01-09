Texas LB Legend Derrick Johnson Selected To College Football Hall Of Fame

Derrick Johnson has been selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Derrick Johnson was a tackling machine during his time on the Forty Acres. Now, the former Texas linebacker will be enshrined in college football immortality.

Johnson was selected to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2023. The former Nagurski and Butkus Award winner will now become the 25th Longhorn inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I'm truly overwhelmed, humbled and so grateful to be selected for the College Football Hall of Fame," Johnson said in a statement released by the program Monday . "From the time I came to Texas, I remember the displays in our football building of the Hall of Famers, and now being a part of that special group is an absolute dream come true.

"I was fortunate to have so many great teammates and coaches during my career, and without them, none of this would be possible. This great honor is because of them and my family, who have supported me through thick and thin. They all have a piece of this, and I'm beyond grateful for everyone that made it happen."

Johnson was one of 18 selected members of the 2023 class, joining players such as Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, USC running back Reggie Bush , Villanova running back Brian Westbrook, Missouri wide receiver Jeremy Maclin , Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeny , Tennessee safety Eric Berry and others.

Johnson was teammates with Berry during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2010-17. He also teammates with Maclin from 2016-17.

One of the more decorated players in program history, Johnson became a staple for the Longhorns' defense during the 2000s. He recorded 458 career tackles (third-most in program history) and 280 solo tackles (fourth-most in UT history). He currently holds the program record in tackles for loss with 65.

From 2001-04, Johnson played in 50 games and started 40, helping the Longhorns produce a 43-8 record during that span. In his final season, Johnson won the Jack Lambert Trophy, the Bronco Nagurski Award, and Dick Butkus Award handed out to the nation's best linebacker and top defensive player.

Johnson has also named a consensus first-team All-American in both 2003 and 2004.

Selected 15th overall by the Chiefs in 2005, Johnson would go on to produce at the NFL level, earning four Pro Bowl nods (2011-13, 2015) and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2011. He would play 13 seasons in the league, 12 of which came with the Cheifs, before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

Johnson signed a one-day contract following the 2018 season to retire as a member of the Chiefs. He finished his career as Kansas City's all-time leader in tackles (1,262), while also recording 14 interceptions, 27.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits.

"Sally and I are beaming from ear to ear and swelling with pride with the news of Derrick Johnson being selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame," former Texas head coach and College Football Hall of Famer Mack Brown said in a statement . "It's so hard to put into words the impact he had on our teams at Texas, the joy we're feeling for him and his family, and the many reasons why he's so worthy of this honor. From the day we started recruiting DJ as a high schooler and spent time with him and his family, we knew he was a truly special one.

"DJ was as humble, unselfish and coachable as they come. He was a remarkable player and teammate, but he was equally as impactful on campus and in the community and continues give back through his foundation. He's just a Hall of Famer in every way, and Sally and I can't wait to celebrate him when he's officially inducted in Las Vegas in December."

