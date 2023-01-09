Read full article on original website
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19
Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
Fast-spreading COVID-19 variant spares Pennsylvanians from severe illness, so far
The COVID-19 variant known as XBB.1.5 is considered the most contagious one yet. Yet that quality probably isn’t as lethal as it would have been early in the pandemic, when few people had any immunity against COVID-19. Now, an estimated 95% of people in Pennsylvania have some immunity, either...
