Ozone Hole Is Shrinking, Could Be Fully Healed in 4 Decades, UN Says

By Cheddar
 3 days ago

Hope for the global environment has been detected after the United Nations found that Earth's protective ozone layer is recovering from years of human-induced damage. The hole, which was
discovered in 1985 by British scientists , is assessed every four years. On the latest check-in, scientists reported significant healing of the hole that sits over Antarctica. "In the upper stratosphere and in the ozone hole we see things getting better," said Paul Newman, co-chair of the scientific assessment, according to the Associated Press . In 1987, the nations of the world came together to sign off on the Montreal Protocol , which assigned each country with tasks to do their part in scaling back the use and production of ozone depleting substances. In a previous assessment of the hole four years ago, scientists found that the hole was recovering then too, but the findings were preliminary and not as aggressive. Factors like remitting the use of chlorine and bromine in products across industries, which at times had
various uses such as in dry cleaning and anesthesia, have played a substantial role in the shrinking of the ozone's hole. At the current rate, scientists predict that it could be fully repaired by 2066. "

Cheddar News

Odds of Winning Mega Millions Are 1 in 300 Million. What Happens if You Do?

"This Friday the 13th could make one Mega Millions player very lucky. The jackpot has swelled to $1.35 billion with the next drawing scheduled for Jan. 13. "The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.Although Friday the 13th is typically associated with bad luck, it’s historically been an auspicious date for the Mega Millions with six jackpots won on the date. Friday’s jackpot is one of the largest in Mega Millions history, second only to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Cheddar News

Uvalde School Police Chief Admits Delay Against Shooter Out of Fear for Officers' Lives

"For months questions have swirled around the lack of action taken by officials during the 2022 Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Now some never-before-seen video is providing new insight.In an exclusive video obtained by CNN, Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, then the Uvalde school police chief, told investigators that he didn't immediately send in help to stop the shooter out of fear that others could be killed."We have him contained –- and I know this is horrible and I know it's [what] our training tells us to do but — we have him contained. There's probably going to be some deceased in there, but we don't need any more from out here," he said.Arredondo waited more than an hour after the shooting began to send in officers to neutralize the shooter. According to the Associated Press, there were enough officers and weaponry on the scene to move in after just three minutes.Shortly after the school shooting, Col. Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, admonished Arredondo and said he prioritized the lives of trained officers above the lives of children."
UVALDE, TX
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Bed Bath & Beyond Soars, Rivian Departures & Tesla Factory Expansion

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were up around 26 percent Wednesday morning. The reason for the potential rally is still unclear as the retailer is currently hanging by a thread. The company admitted last week that it was considering bankruptcy as a potential remedy to its financial woes, and its third quarter earnings released on Tuesday showed wider-than-expected losses. Of course, as a former meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond has surprised to the upside before.
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Supreme Court Lets New York Enforce Gun Law During Lawsuit

"By Jessica GreskoNew York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from “sensitive places” including schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out.The justices turned away an emergency request by New York gun owners challenging the law. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that had permitted the law to be in effect.The appeals court hasn't finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices...
NEW YORK STATE
Cheddar News

World Economic Forum Says 'Cost-of-Living' Crisis Is Delaying Climate Action

"Even for the world's economic elite, the future is looking pretty bleak. The World Economic Forum on Wednesday released its annual Global Risks Report, which found that global leaders are more concerned about issues such as inflation and food security than climate change. Based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts and industry leaders, the report found that respondents identified climate change is the biggest challenge facing the globe in the longer-run, but that the cost of living is the more immediate concern for most countries. "Cost of living dominates global risks in the next two years while climate action failure...
Cheddar News

SpaceX Dragon Capsule Splashes Down Off Coast of Florida

"A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the private space company.  The company said its recovery team has retrieved the capsule, and the "critical science" on board are now being transported to researchers at the NASA's Kennedy Space Center The unpiloted supply ship  departed the International Space Station on Monday after a month and a half visit. The ship delivered more than 7,700 pounds of supplies to the station and will return with empty high pressure oxygen and nitrogen gas tanks to be refilled for future missions. SpaceX has now completed 26 supply missions to the space station. "
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart to Provide $7M in Scholarships to Philly-Area Private Schools

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart attend Fanatic Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) Rapper Meek Mill, comedian Kevin Hart, and the CEO of sports retailer Fanatics, Michael Rubin, are set to pay it forward and provide a low and moderate income students with some much needed cash to attend private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cheddar News

Inflation Showing Signs of Easing

"Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss inflation trends. “I think with strong confidence that peak inflation is behind us, the trend is definitely one towards continued improvement but we've got a long way to go,” he said."
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Disney Board Fight, Starbucks Returns to Office & $BBB Skyrockets

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top market stories of the day. DISNEY VS. ACTIVIST INVESTORActivist investor Nelson Peltz, of Trian Management Fund, is looking to secure a coveted seat on Walt Disney Co.'s board, and the entertainment giant is none too happy about it. Disney said in a statement released Wednesday that it opposes the nomination, and urged shareholders to vote against him. The fear is that Peltz will spark a proxy battle. An outspoken critic of Disney's business practices, he recently started pushing the board to have a succession plan for when CEO Bob Iger finishes his two-year...
Cheddar News

House Republicans Take Aim at IRS, Federal Income Tax

"A bill that would try to abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and eliminate federal income tax was reintroduced on Tuesday by Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter.A vote on the bill, labeled the Fair Tax Act, was part of a deal that was negotiated between the House Freedom Caucus and Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his quest for the speakership.The Act “will eliminate the need for the IRS by simplifying our tax code with provisions that work for the American people,” Carter said on Twitter.  The current federal income tax scheme would be replaced with a single nationwide consumption tax. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Cheddar News

GM, Ford & Google Partner to Develop 'Virtual Power Plants'

"Ford, General Motors, Google Nest, and several energy companies are partnering to support the growth of "virtual power plants" (VPPs) — or networks of decentralized power sources designed to kick in when the grid falls short. RMI, a nonprofit seeking to decarbonize the energy system, is spearheading the effort. “Virtual power plants are poised for explosive growth, and RMI is committed to being at the forefront of their success by launching VP3,” said RMI CEO Jon Creyts in a press release. “Our analysis shows that VPPs can reduce peak power demand and improve grid resilience in a world of increasingly extreme...
Cheddar News

NYC Nurses Return to Work After Ending Three-Day Strike

" More than 7,000 nurses at two New York City hospitals are headed back to work after a three-day strike for safe staffing. The New York City Nurses Association (NYSNA) agreed on a contract with Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx that includes "concrete enforceable safe staffing ratios," according to the union. "NYSNA nurses have done the impossible, saving lives night and day, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we’ve again shown that nothing is impossible for nurse heroes," NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said in a statement. "Through our unity and by putting it all on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

