ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Poor results send Indy into another offseason of uncertainty

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwyT8_0k8tqnuu00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday spent Monday thanking players for their effort over the Indianapolis Colts’ final eight games and arguing to keep his coaching title — minus the interim tag.

He’ll get that answer and others in time. First, this franchise must figure out what’s next.

One day after finishing a dismal 4-12-1 season with another last-minute collapse, the Colts began trying to determine what went wrong, what must change and who returns from what appears to be an uncertain and perhaps tumultuous offseason.

“It was a tough year,” 37-yer-old quarterback Matt Ryan said. “Personally, for the team, I think for all of us, it was hard and disappointing. We came into the season with high expectations. The season didn’t work out the way we thought it would. I think all of us need a little bit of a break.”

They’re getting a longer vacation than expected after missing the playoffs for the third time in four years. Indy has only one postseason win since reaching the AFC championship game in the 2014 season.

But there’s a larger problem.

Indy almost certainly will start its seventh straight season with a new starting quarterback and this season, the instability proved costly.

In October, the Colts benched Ryan for the first time and fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. In November, owner Jim Irsay fired Frank Reich, the play-calling coach, and brought back Saturday, the popular former center who was working as an ESPN studio analyst.

Nothing really changed, though.

After winning his first game at Las Vegas, Saturday and the Colts lost their last seven to secure the No. 4 overall draft pick in April — and perhaps a new franchise quarterback.

So who will be running the show next fall? Some players praised Saturday for the job he did under challenging circumstances. But Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard may look to someone who has a stronger resume and better track record.

Irsay also has promised to conduct a full search that will comply with the Rooney Rule even though he has indicated Saturday will be in the mix.

“Head coach is unknown until the interview process goes forward,” Irsay said in a recent ESPN interview. “I will go into it open minded, looking for the best direction for us to win. Jeff, I believe, is an outstanding candidate.”

But hiring a coach, or keeping Saturday, will only be the start.

If Irsay also keeps Ballard as general manager, as Irsay has said, Ballard must solve the mystery of an offensive line that went from strength to weakness seemingly overnight. Indy allowed the second-highest sacks total (60) and finished 23rd in rushing (109.8 yards).

“We just could never get the run game going and that was kind of the Achilles’ heel,” center Ryan Kelly said. “There were a lot of communication breakdowns when it comes to protection, you just wish there were a lot of things you could do better. There were just a multitude of situations and we’ve just got to play better next year.”

SATURDAY’S CASE

While Saturday continues to say he wants to keep the coaching job, he downplayed the team’s record under his leadership. Instead, he talked about having a short-handed coaching staff and why his situation differed from that of Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks, who went 6-6 after replacing the fired Matt Rhule.

And though he didn’t provide specifics, Saturday explained things would look quite different next season if he is back.

“From the audition perspective, I’ve learned and I’m hoping that those lessons are valuable to say ‘Hey, I’ve seen the inner workings of what I like and don’t like’ and I can make adjustments in that,” he said. “There’s a lot of great coaches out there that coached a long time and the last eight games hadn’t gone the way they wanted them to go, right?”

QB CAROUSEL

It was a challenging season for all three quarterbacks, each of whom made multiple starts. But there’s no assurance Ryan or 33-year-old Nick Foles will return next season.

Ryan was tied for second in the league with 18 giveaways despite missing five games while getting benched twice. Foles, the Super Bowl MVP following the 2017 season, went 0-2 as the starter before a rib injury in Week 17 ended his season.

Cutting both could create $19 million in salary cap savings though Ryan isn’t retiring yet.

“I still love playing, still feel like I’ve got a lot of good football left in my body,” Ryan said.

NEXT STEPS

In addition to determining the most critical parts of the team’s brain trust — general manager, coach and quarterback — the Colts have plenty of other work to do, too.

A new coach will be hiring new staff members. Five key players are about to become unrestricted free agents and running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman Jr., their top two offensive playmakers, both are entering the final years of their rookie deals next fall.

Plus, three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is still recovering from a second back surgery.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news

Tua Tagovailoa has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since he suffered his latest head injury in Week 16, and he will not be cleared in time to rejoin the Miami Dolphins for their upcoming playoff game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card... The post Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Associated Press

Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used in the first half. He entered late in the first quarter, then was subbed out with 9:25 left in the half. That prompted an argument on the Heat sideline and Dedmon swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench. The device sailed onto the court — coming to rest about 35 feet from where Dedmon was standing — while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. “We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Clowney apologizes to Garrett for Browns favoritism comments

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney now says he’s sorry. Clowney said he apologized to Browns star Myles Garrett more than a week after the defensive end criticized Cleveland, saying the organization favored his teammate and was more focused on getting him to the Hall of Fame than winning. Clowney also claims his comments in an interview with cleveland.com were “completely misrepresented” and “taken out of context.” The Browns disciplined Clowney for his statements, sending him home before practice a week ago and then leaving him home for the season finale at Pittsburgh. The Browns finished 7-10.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Hurts resumes throwing, Johnson returns for banged-up Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts zipped his passes. Lane Johnson jumped in for light drills. The Eagles are getting healthy for the postseason — and filling the All-Pro team — just at the right time. There’s no need to rush any of the banged-up Birds back at full speed, because Philadelphia earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and an opening-weekend bye. So they were eased into practice: Hurts tested his sprained right shoulder Friday after he skipped throwing drills a day earlier, and Johnson practiced for the first time since he suffered a torn adductor in a Dec. 24 loss at Dallas. All the Eagles (14-3) can do this weekend is watch and wait to see who they’ll play at Lincoln Financial Field the weekend of Jan. 21-22 against the lowest remaining seed out of Tampa Bay, Dallas, New York or Seattle . But even with a week off, the Eagles can celebrate. Center Jason Kelce earned first-team All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career and Johnson joined him on the squad. Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, edge rusher Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry earned All-Pro second team honors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Packers GM: Rodgers can still play 'at a very high level'

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers can still perform “at a very high level,” Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday, with the Packers awaiting a decision on whether the four-time MVP quarterback wants to play next season. The 39-year-old Rodgers didn’t approach the MVP form of his 2020 and 2021 campaigns this season, and the Packers went 8-9 to end a string of three straight playoff appearances. Rodgers threw 12 interceptions — the most since he was a first-year starter in 2008 — and had his lowest career passer rating as a starter. He played much of...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five games of the regular season. Minnesota’s offensive line is in more flux as the two teams match up again in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are without standout right tackle Brian O’Neill for the rematch and they still have uncertainty at center. Bradbury (back) could possibly return Sunday afternoon after returning to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

NFL All-Pros: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous; 16 first-timers

Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years. The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones each got 49 of 50 first-team votes. The Chiefs and Niners led the way with four players each on the first team. Gardner, the fourth overall pick by the New York Jets, was named on all 50 ballots, receiving 43 first-place votes. Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott was the last rookie cornerback chosen for the first team in 1981.
FOX Sports

Saints let several games slip away, face cap issues trying to improve

Sunday's 10-7 loss to Carolina was frustratingly familiar for the Saints, as their 2022 season, like so many games along the way, was an opportunity that just didn't end well. "Obviously disappointed in the record," coach Dennis Allen said Monday, speaking to reporters. "It's certainly not the standard that we want to be here. Our goal is to win championships here. This year, in that regard, was not good enough. I think we all know that. We're going to work extremely hard this offseason to get those things fixed and put ourselves back in a position where we're competing for championships."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy