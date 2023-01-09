Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Three locals named McDonald's All-American nominees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Among the 722 best boys and girls basketball players nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All-American game, three come from Central Virginia. Former Louisa County standout Olivia McGhee and St. Anne's-Belfield duo Kymora Johnson and Carter Lang were among those receiving nominations. The final 24 girls...
cbs19news
UVA's Williams named WISE Woman of the Year
NEW YORK (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia’s Director of Athletics has been recognized by a national organization. According to a release, Women in Sports and Events will be hosting its 27th WISE Women of the Year Awards Luncheon in New York in March. This event will be...
cbs19news
Paramount to screen UVA basketball games in February
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia basketball fans will have a few chances to watch the women’s and men’s teams on the big screen. The Paramount Theater will be screening three games in February. UVA women will be taking on Pittsburgh on Feb. 5, while the...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia picks up O lineman from portal: But still no coach, and numbers lacking
The transfer portal taketh – Virginia lost D2 commit Daijon Parker to Iowa earlier this week – but then it giveth something back. The something back comes in the form of Houston transfer Ugonna Nnanna, a 6’4”, 300-pound offensive tackle with three years of eligibility remaining.
Virginia's Blake Buchanan Nominated for McDonald's All American Game
UVA men's basketball signee Blake Buchanan has been named a McDonald's All American nominee
cbs19news
No. 22 UNC women use big 4th quarter to beat Virginia 70-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kennedy Todd-Williams and Deja Kelly each scored 21 points and No. 22 North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter in beating Virginia 70-59 on Thursday night. Virginia built a 57-48 lead with 6:46 to play but only made one more field goal the rest of the...
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 10
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 10. Spotswood 75, Harrisonburg 64 (OT)
cbs19news
Date with defending NCAA champs highlights UVA men's lacrosse schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The long-awaited Virginia men's lacrosse schedule for 2023 delivered a loaded non-conference slate. The Cavaliers will open the season on Saturday, Feb. 11 against Michigan, the first ever matchup between the two programs. UVA will also play the program's first ever game in the state of Florida on Feb. 25 against Ohio State at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida.
Legendary Madison educator and coach dies
A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
VCU’s medical college history found to be ‘intimately connected’ with slavery, report finds
A recently-released report commissioned by VCU found the university's medical college was "intimately connected" with slavery from its founding in 1838 through the Civil War. The enslaved individuals were surmised to have played key roles in maintaining and ensuring the success of the institution.
cbs19news
UVA alumna appears on 'Shark Tank'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "I'll make you an offer" are the words every entrepreneur wants to hear when they go on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. And one University of Virginia alumna did hear those words when she pitched her bridesmaid dress business to the sharks. “I got...
Virginia veteran has 'unique contribution' for others who served
Henry Mack’s group assists veterans in navigating red tape associated with their benefits, helps felons transition back into society and works with veterans living on the street.
cbs19news
PVCC to feature documentary on Vinegar Hill and Urban Renewal
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A documentary about the “renewal” of a Charlottesville community will be featured at a special event at Piedmont Virginia Community College. PVCC will be hosting the screening and a discussion of “Raised/Razed” with the film’s makers, Lorenzo Dickerson and Jordy Yager....
cbs19news
Charlottesville ranks among most stressed college towns in America
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A study from Preply ranks Charlottesville eighth among the most stressed college towns in the United States. It found nearly 30 percent of tweets were from stressed students at the University of Virginia. Many of the topics included academics, finances, food, housing, health, violence, and safety.
cbs19news
Living Earth School launches new program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Living Earth School and its dedicated instructors have brought nature-based educational programs and mentorship to Central Virginia for two decades. Now, Living Earth is expanding its adult offerings with the introduction of the Deeper Roots Immersion program. “The best benefit our participants get is...
cbs19news
Upcoming events for MLK Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and local organizations will be holding events to mark it. The Continuing His Dream and Works event will be taking place at the Carver Recreation Center beginning at 1 p.m. This event will include speakers, music, dance...
cardinalnews.org
New River Valley leads Virginia in job growth; Lynchburg and Staunton metros see GDP shrink over past decade
When the General Assembly reconvenes next week, the governor will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address. That will, by definition, be a political statement. For a more dispassionate – and economic-focused – account of things, I refer you to the annual State of the Commonwealth Report from the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
NBC12
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
cbs19news
Fluvanna company completes international trade program
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County company has now completed a state program that aims to help it expand into global markets. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that 10 companies from across Virginia have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.
