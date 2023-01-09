ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fork Union, VA

cbs19news

Three locals named McDonald's All-American nominees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Among the 722 best boys and girls basketball players nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All-American game, three come from Central Virginia. Former Louisa County standout Olivia McGhee and St. Anne's-Belfield duo Kymora Johnson and Carter Lang were among those receiving nominations. The final 24 girls...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA's Williams named WISE Woman of the Year

NEW YORK (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia’s Director of Athletics has been recognized by a national organization. According to a release, Women in Sports and Events will be hosting its 27th WISE Women of the Year Awards Luncheon in New York in March. This event will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Paramount to screen UVA basketball games in February

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia basketball fans will have a few chances to watch the women’s and men’s teams on the big screen. The Paramount Theater will be screening three games in February. UVA women will be taking on Pittsburgh on Feb. 5, while the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

No. 22 UNC women use big 4th quarter to beat Virginia 70-59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kennedy Todd-Williams and Deja Kelly each scored 21 points and No. 22 North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter in beating Virginia 70-59 on Thursday night. Virginia built a 57-48 lead with 6:46 to play but only made one more field goal the rest of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Date with defending NCAA champs highlights UVA men's lacrosse schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The long-awaited Virginia men's lacrosse schedule for 2023 delivered a loaded non-conference slate. The Cavaliers will open the season on Saturday, Feb. 11 against Michigan, the first ever matchup between the two programs. UVA will also play the program's first ever game in the state of Florida on Feb. 25 against Ohio State at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Legendary Madison educator and coach dies

A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA alumna appears on 'Shark Tank'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "I'll make you an offer" are the words every entrepreneur wants to hear when they go on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. And one University of Virginia alumna did hear those words when she pitched her bridesmaid dress business to the sharks. “I got...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

PVCC to feature documentary on Vinegar Hill and Urban Renewal

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A documentary about the “renewal” of a Charlottesville community will be featured at a special event at Piedmont Virginia Community College. PVCC will be hosting the screening and a discussion of “Raised/Razed” with the film’s makers, Lorenzo Dickerson and Jordy Yager....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville ranks among most stressed college towns in America

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A study from Preply ranks Charlottesville eighth among the most stressed college towns in the United States. It found nearly 30 percent of tweets were from stressed students at the University of Virginia. Many of the topics included academics, finances, food, housing, health, violence, and safety.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Living Earth School launches new program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Living Earth School and its dedicated instructors have brought nature-based educational programs and mentorship to Central Virginia for two decades. Now, Living Earth is expanding its adult offerings with the introduction of the Deeper Roots Immersion program. “The best benefit our participants get is...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Upcoming events for MLK Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and local organizations will be holding events to mark it. The Continuing His Dream and Works event will be taking place at the Carver Recreation Center beginning at 1 p.m. This event will include speakers, music, dance...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

New River Valley leads Virginia in job growth; Lynchburg and Staunton metros see GDP shrink over past decade

When the General Assembly reconvenes next week, the governor will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address. That will, by definition, be a political statement. For a more dispassionate – and economic-focused – account of things, I refer you to the annual State of the Commonwealth Report from the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC12

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna company completes international trade program

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County company has now completed a state program that aims to help it expand into global markets. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that 10 companies from across Virginia have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA

