Charlotte, NC

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
860wacb.com

Alexander County Animal Services “Pets of the Week”

Meet the twins, Bernard and Larry, the “Pets of the Week” at Alexander County Animal Services! They are roughly 1-year-old Basset Hound mixes and can be adopted together or separately. They both enjoy getting to play outside and they like attention. There are adorable and affectionate pets in...
sandhillssentinel.com

Man crashes car with missing Moore County juvenile inside

A man with a missing Moore County juvenile inside his car crashed after a police chase, according to a press release from Locust Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Locust Police officers became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle inside Locust city limits that resulted in the crash of the suspect’s vehicle inside Charlotte.
