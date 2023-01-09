Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
WYFF4.com
Man steals more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from North Carolina Target, police say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Target store. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) On Friday, Dec. 30, officers were called to the store on Matthews Township Parkway about a man concealing store items.
Ring Camera Captures Charlotte, NC Amazon Driver and His Daughter Neatly Arranging Packages and It’s Got People Cheering
Gotta love a good old fashioned "take your daughter to work" day.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Donations pour in after beloved middle school coach loses home in fire
CATAWBA COUNTY. N.C. — After a fire destroyed the home of a beloved basketball and football coach in Catawba County, his community is stepping up to help. Chris Hopper was coaching the Grandview Middle School team when he learned of the fire. He told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he had just finished coaching a game when he got a call from a neighbor.
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
Police reveal 911 call for help after North Carolina park ranger was shot
Newly released 911 calls are painting a clearer picture of what happened the night a suspect shot Mecklenburg County Park Ranger on the job.
‘It’s so sad’: Four killed in North Carolina crash/car fire; I-85 closed for hours
All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south.
WBTV
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is remembering the kind of person she was. Jordan Carswell, who knew Kristie since sixth grade, and went on to be roommates with her at UNC-Charlotte, said she had a heart of gold.
WBTV
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dad says his daughter’s heart of gold is, literally, saving someone else’s life. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car. The 30-year-old died a day later, and now, her organs are being donated...
Unsealed search warrants reveal latest details in hunt for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl
Unsealed search warrants show investigators repeatedly searched home of Madalina Cojocari after she was reported missing.
4 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford Co.
Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford County.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Animal Services “Pets of the Week”
Meet the twins, Bernard and Larry, the “Pets of the Week” at Alexander County Animal Services! They are roughly 1-year-old Basset Hound mixes and can be adopted together or separately. They both enjoy getting to play outside and they like attention. There are adorable and affectionate pets in...
‘Anguish’: I-85 crash victims were ‘loving’ and ‘one of a kind,’ family says
CHARLOTTE — A day after four men lost their lives in a fiery crash on Interstate 85 in University City, we’re learning about who the men were and how the crash happened. Troopers told Channel 9 from their initial investigation, they believe a dump truck may have run out of gas before the truck that the victims were in plowed into it.
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Watch issued for multiple N.C. counties including Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
'A systemic problem we need to address': NC lawmaker working to get trucks off interstate ramps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines of tractor-trailers parked along major exits on interstates is a growing problem that North Carolina leaders say needs to be addressed amid growing concerns. From soil erosion to safety hazards, state leaders say it's a systematic problem. Rep. Nasif Majeed says it's getting worse,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Man crashes car with missing Moore County juvenile inside
A man with a missing Moore County juvenile inside his car crashed after a police chase, according to a press release from Locust Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Locust Police officers became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle inside Locust city limits that resulted in the crash of the suspect’s vehicle inside Charlotte.
Search warrants: Mother, stepfather of Madalina Cojocari took separate trips before her disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — On Tuesday, search warrants related to the disappearance of an 11-year-old North Carolina girl were unsealed. Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since November. Cojocari is from Cornelius. The warrants unsealed today relate to searches of the family's home in December. Police were there on Dec....
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Comments / 4