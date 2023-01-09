ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip

I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!

Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About New Jersey

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New Jersey, here are five unusual facts:
Hudson Valley Post

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
NEW JERSEY STATE
onthewater.com

New Jersey Fishing Report- January 12, 2023

The ranks of active anglers have thinned substantially since the beginning of the year, leaving only the diehards out there chasing fish. Striped bass, blackfish and freshwater species remain the prime targets. Blackfishing has been the most active but a bit up and down, hot one day and cold the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

