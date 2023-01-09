Residents concerned after shots fired into north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Neighbors along a stretch of Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte are scared for their safety after they say a group of people fired off shots two separate times Sunday night.

No one was hurt. However, one homeowner, who did not want to be named, told Channel 9 that her 9-year-old son’s bedroom was shot into. He wasn’t in the room as he fell asleep on the couch.

“He fell asleep in the living room last night,” the mother said. “He likes to play (outside) and now I don’t know if we can do that.”

The bullets also hit the woman’s parked business trailer in the driveway, which destroyed several monitors.

“I don’t feel like my house was targeted but it shouldn’t happen to anyone’s house no one should have fear you know sleeping at night and worried about bullets coming thru the windows,” the woman said.

She heard about four gunshots, with the first coming around 10:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the car coming back and a group of what appears to be teens running away.

Police have not said what could be behind the shooting. They are currently using the video they have to track down the car and the people inside.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura shows the damage done to a home struck by gunfire.

