Shloop to open footwear manufacturing facility in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Shloop, which is a startup footwear manufacturer, will open a manufacturing facility in Meridian. The $9 million project is expected to create 56 jobs. The footwear factory will be housed in a circa 1930’s bakery building comprising 30,000 square feet of space in downtown Meridian and will manufacture footwear in a […]
twinstates.news
MISSISSIPPI'S LARGEST MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY IS OPENING SHOP RIGHT HERE IN MERIDIAN.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA IS BECOMING MORE OF A REALITY IN 2023. OUR DANNY TODD HAS AN UPDATE, AND WHAT WE CAN EXPECT GOING FORWARD. Medical marijuana is a growing avenue for patients who are fighting pain or other types of diseases. Twin States News speaks with the largest privately owned dispensary in the state of Mississippi. And they tell us the who, what, when, where and how, and why they started the business and what they look forward to in serving the queen City.
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
WTOK-TV
Plans for old E.F. Young Hotel announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been over a year since The Ruins closed its doors due to a ‘collapse zone’ warning issued by the City of Meridian for 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The Young family discussed in a city council work session that it...
WTOK-TV
Search continues for Meridian woman who has dementia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local woman who has dementia is missing. Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian. Lewis is about 5′ 4″, 120 pounds and was last known to be wearing a long-sleeve blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.
twinstates.news
SOUTHEAST SCHOOL HOSTS HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS RALLY FOR IT'S STUDENTS.
TODAY IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS DAY, AND OUR VERY OWN DANNY TODD VISITS A SCHOOL IN SOUTHEAST THAT’S DOING ITS PART TO BRING AWARENESS TO THEIR KIDS. Human trafficking is one of the problems that our teenagers face in today's time. SOUTH EAST SCHOOL Talks about why it's important to them that they were chosen for this program and the importance of shining a spotlight in our teenagers’ lives to know what to look for and how not to become a victim.
WDAM-TV
Down trees reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There have been reports of multiple trees down across Jasper County after a weather system passed over the area on Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a downed tree was reported on MS-528 at County Road 14 that was blocking all lanes. The roadway has since been cleared.
twinstates.news
EXCLUSIVE STORY REGARDING LEAKED SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS FROM A WEBSITE USED BY NEWTON COUNTY
PEOPLE IN NEWTON COUNTY ARE CONCERNED OVER A DATA LEAK… WHERE THEIR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS WERE POSTED ON A WEBSITE. OUR DANNY TODD HAS THE EXCLUSIVE STORY ON HOW AND WHERE THE NUMBERS SHOWED UP AND WHAT'S BEING DONE ABOUT IT. In August of last year, Jason Neese contacted...
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County native announces run for secretary of state
Neshoba County native Shuwaski Young has announced that he will seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for Mississippi secretary of state. Young, who previously worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency, says if he’s nominated, he will run a campaign against Republican incumbent Michael Watson that is focused on promoting economic growth and combating corruption.
wcbi.com
Macon Police, Miss. Bureau of Narcotics investigate pharmacy break-in
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are investigating a pharmacy break-in. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that video surveillance showed that two burglars heaved a cinderblock through the window of City Drug on Jefferson Street between 3 and 4 this morning.
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening. MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: We are monitoring a risk for severe storms Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong cold front will cross our area around Midday on Thursday. Ahead of it, atmospheric elements will be in place to support the possibility for strong to severe storms. The risk looks to be a low-end threat, but all forms of severe weather will be possible. The best timing for severe weather will be before 2PM, then the weather improves once the front crosses. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.
breezynews.com
DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25. CODI D HERRINGTON, 20, of Pearl, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25, $239.25. And, then, less than four hours after bonding out, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.
Neshoba Democrat
Checkpoint results in drug arrest
A Newton County man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in the Linwood community last week, the authorities said. Ricky Stevens, 43, 1079 Road 4302, Little Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Stevens was out on...
WTOK-TV
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in the Monday afternoon armed robbery of Money Now, a check cashing/payday loan business at 8th Street and 45th Avenue. Detective Chanetta Stevens said Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted by police. No arrests have been made...
WTOK-TV
Crash claims life of Newton County teen
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager died in a 1-car crash Sunday afternoon in Newton County. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole lost control on a wet road in a curve and crashed into a tree. The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Pine Bluff Road near Riser...
