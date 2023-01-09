(Enoch, UT) — Money is being raised for the southern Utah family murdered last week. Heather Haight, the sister of Tausha Haight, started a GoFundMe page over the weekend. It’s looking to raise 150-thousand dollars for funeral and legal expenses. According to Enoch officials, Tausha Haight was killed along with her five children and mother-in-law by her husband before he then shot himself. As of yesterday afternoon, a little more than 64-thousand-dollars had been collected.

ENOCH, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO