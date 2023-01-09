ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

midutahradio.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Murdered Family

(Enoch, UT) — Money is being raised for the southern Utah family murdered last week. Heather Haight, the sister of Tausha Haight, started a GoFundMe page over the weekend. It’s looking to raise 150-thousand dollars for funeral and legal expenses. According to Enoch officials, Tausha Haight was killed along with her five children and mother-in-law by her husband before he then shot himself. As of yesterday afternoon, a little more than 64-thousand-dollars had been collected.
ENOCH, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
ENOCH, UT
KUTV

Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer

JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
PIUTE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

‘Incredible mother’ to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday

ENOCH, Iron County — Family members say they were dedicated mothers to their children and loved to serve others. Obituaries were published Tuesday for Tausha Shaunell Earl Haight, 40, and her mother, Gail Gubler Earl, 78. Police say both women were shot and killed in their Enoch home by Tausha Haight’s estranged husband, Michael Haight, 42, who also murdered Haight’s five children before killing himself.
ENOCH, UT
midutahradio.com

More Details About Enoch Family Murders

(Enoch, UT) — More details are coming out about a tragic murder-suicide in Southwest Utah that has sent shock waves throughout the state. Eight family members were found dead after a welfare check in Enoch, near Cedar City yesterday. City officials believe suspect Mike Haight committed suicide after killing his wife Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and their five children. City manager Rob Dotson said Tausha filed for divorce shortly before the murders.
ENOCH, UT
890kdxu.com

What Would Happen If An Asteroid Hit St. George Utah?

Have you ever wondered what would happen if an asteroid hit St. George Utah?. I recently found a website https://neal.fun/asteroid-launcher. This website is perfect for someone with a morbid mind, like myself. You can pretend to launch asteroids to any location on Earth. Think of it as an online version of a rage room.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a soggy start to our work week, we have another wet day ahead, as the second trough of the week moves through the state. Our southwest flow remains in place today and will keep breezy winds in place with temperatures peaking today along the Wasatch Front getting close to 50, with mid-50s for St. George.
UTAH STATE
suunews.net

Next wave of rain, wind and snow to move through Cedar City

The National Weather Service has issued wind and winter weather advisories for Iron County on Jan. 10 and 11. The storm system is forecasted to move into the Cedar City area at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and leave at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 11. Before the snow arrives, Iron County will see scattered showers throughout the day.
CEDAR CITY, UT

