kjzz.com
Domestic violence expert says victims are in most danger when they try to leave
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — As people process the Enoch murders, a domestic violence expert said this is a key time for all of us to regroup and listen. Enoch police said Tausha Haight filed for divorce from her husband Michael in the weeks leading up to the murder-suicide of the family.
Utah woman makes care packages for kids in community following family's murder
Sarah Pugliese, who founded the Topaz Fairy Project, is currently focused on helping the Enoch community as they grieve the loss of a family in what police say was a murder-suicide.
Gephardt Daily
Business owner busted for international $100K boat-burning, sheriff’s office says
HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hurricane businessman for insurance arson after he allegedly burned a company boat and trailer. Key evidence in the case was using GPS tracking information for the rental truck allegedly used in the...
midutahradio.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Murdered Family
(Enoch, UT) — Money is being raised for the southern Utah family murdered last week. Heather Haight, the sister of Tausha Haight, started a GoFundMe page over the weekend. It’s looking to raise 150-thousand dollars for funeral and legal expenses. According to Enoch officials, Tausha Haight was killed along with her five children and mother-in-law by her husband before he then shot himself. As of yesterday afternoon, a little more than 64-thousand-dollars had been collected.
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
Gephardt Daily
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
KUTV
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
‘Incredible mother’ to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
ENOCH, Iron County — Family members say they were dedicated mothers to their children and loved to serve others. Obituaries were published Tuesday for Tausha Shaunell Earl Haight, 40, and her mother, Gail Gubler Earl, 78. Police say both women were shot and killed in their Enoch home by Tausha Haight’s estranged husband, Michael Haight, 42, who also murdered Haight’s five children before killing himself.
KUTV
Murdered Enoch woman's divorce attorney met three times with her over last weeks
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The divorce attorney for the murdered Enoch woman met three times with his client in the last few weeks, one day before the killings were discovered. Chief Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran spoke with James Park, divorce attorney for Tausha Haight on Thursday. There were still...
Funeral services to be held for slain Enoch City family
With permission from the family representative, Enoch City officials confirmed that the funeral services for Tausha Haight, her five children and Gail Earl will be held this Friday, Jan. 13.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday.
midutahradio.com
More Details About Enoch Family Murders
(Enoch, UT) — More details are coming out about a tragic murder-suicide in Southwest Utah that has sent shock waves throughout the state. Eight family members were found dead after a welfare check in Enoch, near Cedar City yesterday. City officials believe suspect Mike Haight committed suicide after killing his wife Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and their five children. City manager Rob Dotson said Tausha filed for divorce shortly before the murders.
Gephardt Daily
St. George police: Suspect, an MMA fighter, being held without bail after 2nd domestic assault sending victim into seizures
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man who has worked as a professional MMA fighter is being held without bail on multiple felony charges after he allegedly assaulted and seriously injured the same woman for a second time since March of last year.
‘Who am I going to ride bikes with now?’: A small Utah community’s shock after murder-suicide leaves 8 family members dead
Police in Enoch, a small Utah town, are investigating after eight family members were found shot to death. A 42-year-old man shot and killed his wife, their five children and his mother-in-law, before turning the gun on himself.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
KSLTV
Mother killed in Enoch remembered for her light: ‘she was everybody’s friend’
ENOCH, Utah — For all the times Tina Brown has spoken to her friend, she wishes she could do it one more time. “If I could shed any light at all about Tausha, it’s that she was everybody’s friend and she made everybody feel like they were her only friend,” Brown said.
890kdxu.com
What Would Happen If An Asteroid Hit St. George Utah?
Have you ever wondered what would happen if an asteroid hit St. George Utah?. I recently found a website https://neal.fun/asteroid-launcher. This website is perfect for someone with a morbid mind, like myself. You can pretend to launch asteroids to any location on Earth. Think of it as an online version of a rage room.
890kdxu.com
Smash or Pass: St. George Pioneer Edition
We owe a lot to our founding fathers and mothers. But would you smash or pass?. See how St. George Utah has changed over the years using historic photos in modern day locations.
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a soggy start to our work week, we have another wet day ahead, as the second trough of the week moves through the state. Our southwest flow remains in place today and will keep breezy winds in place with temperatures peaking today along the Wasatch Front getting close to 50, with mid-50s for St. George.
suunews.net
Next wave of rain, wind and snow to move through Cedar City
The National Weather Service has issued wind and winter weather advisories for Iron County on Jan. 10 and 11. The storm system is forecasted to move into the Cedar City area at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and leave at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 11. Before the snow arrives, Iron County will see scattered showers throughout the day.
