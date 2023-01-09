ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTKR

Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

New tenant moving into ex-Texas de Brazil space in MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just over eight months after Texas de Brazil departed MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk, we now know what will take its place. Local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS, opened in 2020 by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers, will move in April 2023. It’s currently at 200 E Plume Street, across the street from The Main hotel and just down the street from the Battleship Wisconsin.
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Hampton University Appoints New Title IX Coordinator

HAMPTON, Va. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams announced today the appointment of Ms. Kori Harris as the new Title IX Coordinator at Hampton University. “Ms. Kori Harris is a seasoned professional who will continue to bring integrity and compassion to the Title IX office,”...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

757 ROC In Newport News Offers Fitness For Everyone

NEWPORT NEWS—757 ROC is a 6,000-square-foot fitness, nutrition, and Fire & Ice Recovery facility located at 11838 Canon Blvd., Suite 300, in Newport News. Its mission is to change the way the community thinks about fitness. Even though the facility has obstacle training classes for people who want to compete, or just finish, a Spartan race that combines endurance with strength, the workouts are designed for any ability level.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run

Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run For the 42nd year, the Virginia Duals are set to take place. A tradition for the local wrestling community in Hampton Roads. Audit of Portsmouth federal money finds no missing …. After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Beach office building sells for $15.5M

Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Management LLC is the new owner of Pinehurst Centre, a 99,337-square-foot office building in Virginia Beach, Colliers announced Jan. 9. Virginia Beach-based real estate developer Robinson Development Group sold the four-story, Class A office building to Seminole Trail for $15.5 million. The office is located at 477 Viking Drive in the Lynnhaven area. RDG acquired the building in June 2000.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

