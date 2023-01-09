Are you a lifelong learner interested in nature, conservation, and stewardship of our natural resources? If so, the Southern Piedmont chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists (VMN) invites you to join them! Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The process of becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist begins with enrolling in a basic training course and completing a volunteer service project. The course covers a wide range of topics—including biogeography, insects, mammals, plants, forestry, wetlands, and much, much more! Applications are being accepted at: http://bttr.im/2c4ei through February 12, 2023. The Southern Piedmont Chapter covers Mecklenburg, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenberg, and Brunswick Counties. You can meet a Virginia Master Naturalist at an information session and learn more about the VMN program and the 2023 certification course, which begins in March.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO