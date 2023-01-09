Read full article on original website
VSP Seeking Tips in Lunenburg County Homicide of Missing Kenbridge Juvenile
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's (BCI) Appomattox Field Office continues to pursue the active investigation into the homicide of a 17-year-old Kenbridge, Virginia male. With permission from the family, state police is now legally able to identify the deceased juvenile as Cion Jere Carroll. Carroll's family reported him missing Nov. 3, 2022 to the Kenbridge Police Department. His family had last seen him at his residence in the Town of Kenbridge around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022.
MacCallum More unveils new exhibit focused on Chase City’s first 100 years
MacCallum More Museum and Gardens will debut a new exhibit focusing on the first 100 years of the town of Chase City on January 15 titled “Chase City: The First 100 years - A Retrospective.” This exhibit will look back at the important events and people whose roots were in Chase City from 1873 to 1973 rather than the history of the town. One of the exhibit’s featured items will be the newly restored portraits of founders George and Narcissa Endly.
Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training & Certification Course
Are you a lifelong learner interested in nature, conservation, and stewardship of our natural resources? If so, the Southern Piedmont chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists (VMN) invites you to join them! Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The process of becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist begins with enrolling in a basic training course and completing a volunteer service project. The course covers a wide range of topics—including biogeography, insects, mammals, plants, forestry, wetlands, and much, much more! Applications are being accepted at: http://bttr.im/2c4ei through February 12, 2023. The Southern Piedmont Chapter covers Mecklenburg, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenberg, and Brunswick Counties. You can meet a Virginia Master Naturalist at an information session and learn more about the VMN program and the 2023 certification course, which begins in March.
Brooks Free-Throws Seal 61-60 Win
Trailing by one with 3.4 seconds left, Mecklenburg County High School sophomore Derrion Brooks calmly hit two free-throws to seal a 61-60 victory over visiting Magna Vista HS on Friday night in a Piedmont District contest in Baskerville. The victory improved Mecklenburg to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in the district...
Danville firefighters respond to house fire on West Thomas Street
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department (DFD) says it went to a house fire on West Thomas Street on Monday night. Firefighters say they found the blaze in the basement. Crews report they put the fire out quickly. DFD says while in the home they installed new smoke detectors for the family. There […]
Middle School Roundup: MCMS Boys Stay Unbeaten
The Mecklenburg County Middle School boys’ basketball team stayed unbeaten on the season on Thursday evening by smashing Amelia 48-9 in its first game back from the holiday break. Camari Whitehead hit two treys and scored 12 points in the opening quarter as MCMS jumped out to a commanding...
Mecklenburg County hosting rabies clinic January 21st
Mecklenburg County will be hosting a Rabies Clinic on Saturday, January 21, 2023 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm at the Mecklenburg County Treasurer’s Office 311 Washington St, Boydton, VA 23917. Rabies Shots will be given for a cost of $15.00 per dog or cat. (cash or check only) Dog...
Kenbridge Police chief resigns amid investigation into murder of 17-year-old
According to the Kenbridge Police Department, Police Chief Ben Barnes has resigned and Lieutenant Christopher Wallace has taken over as acting chief. The change in leadership took place on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
43-year-old airlifted after being hit by a school bus in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A 43-year-old was airlifted after being hit by a Danville Public Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Danville Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2:53 p.m., police said they responded near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a Danville Public Schools bus.
Campbell County deputies search for a person who stole a truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a person that allegedly stole a truck from a business on Lynchburg Highway on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies say the person was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2009 F-150 truck around 1...
Mecklenburg County Public Schools Announces At-Risk Afterschool Snack Program
Mecklenburg County Public Schools announces the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Snack Program. The same snacks will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is...
