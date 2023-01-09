Read full article on original website
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
wdet.org
CuriosiD: What’s up with all these pheasants?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Jenni Sheridan Moss asks…. “How have pheasants survived and thrived in the urban setting of Detroit, and have they always...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station. A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station...
fox2detroit.com
O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
Ultimate Fishing Show coming to metro Detroit
One of the largest fishing shows is docking in Michigan. The Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit is coming to Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi starting Thursday for a fishing extravaganza. It's where folks can learn everything from how to clean a fish (and maybe even take some home on ice if you're lucky), see how much Grandpa's old tackle is worth and even hear of a few secrets to landing a trophy haul. ...
Michigan Barber Missing For 6 Months Found Dead
He went missing on July 21 after leaving his barbershop in Detroit.
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
Punknews.org
Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Drug Church, Gel, more to play Tied Down Detroit
Hardcore festival Tied Down Detroit have announced their lineup for this year. Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Negative Approach, Drain, Lil Ugly Mane, Never Ending Game, Drug Church, God’s Hate, Harms Way, Incendiary, Buggin, Deadbody, End It, Gag, Gel, Grid Iron, King Nine, Magnitude, Pain of Truth, Raw Brigade, Spy, True Love, Warfare, Cosmic Joke, Ends of Sanity, Holy My Own, Ante Up, Bitter Truth, D-Bloc, Doubt It!, and Moral Pollution will all be playing. The festival will take place at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Michigan on June 3 & 4.
The Oakland Press
Local author’s ‘Secret Service Journals’ looks at assassinations through Detroit lens
Bob Morris’ first foray into nonfiction inspired his first foray into fiction. Morris – who spent 38 years in Lansing working for Gov. James Blanchard, Wayne County Executive Edward McNamara, Gov. Jennifer Granholm, the Department of Education and the Department of Transportation, et al – wrote 2013’s “Built in Detroit: A Story of the UAW, a Company and a Gangster.” This led to the recently-released “Secret Service Journals: Assassination and Redemption in 1960s Detroit.”
Detroit puts pressure on Winans to finally finish 20-year Perfecting Church construction
The languishing ‘Tyvek Temple’ faces a public nuisance lawsuit, according to letter from the city
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan
NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen hospitalized after hair spray can explodes in face files report with Detroit police
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl who was injured when a can of hair spray exploded has been discharged from the hospital. Tanajah Johnson was getting her hair done by an unlicensed stylist working at a clothing boutique in Detroit on Saturday (Jan. 7) when a can of hair spray exploded and injured her.
Fatal Ohio shooting began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
fox2detroit.com
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
wrif.com
Lady Destroys a Newly Remodeled Gas Station
A woman’s wild outburst at a Detroit gas station has been captured on video. The woman destroyed a newly remodeled gas station in Detroit after the clerk told her she couldn’t use the phone. The clerk had already let her use the station phone and refused to let her use it again.
michiganradio.org
'Right to Renew' could be a line of defense against Detroit evictions. How does it work?
With pandemic-era benefits winding down and the eviction moratorium ended, Detroit tenants are seeing more evictions — and housing activists and residents are demanding a series of policy efforts to better protect tenants. One priority for the new year is the Right to Renew, an ordinance that gives tenants...
Drag racing suspects hide in dumpster after stop sticks take out Dodge Charger
HIGHLAND PARK, MI – Three people were arrested early Sunday when police found them hiding in a dumpster after a high-speed chase through the Detroit area, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a report of more than 40 vehicles...
1051thebounce.com
Shannon’s Scoop: Detroit’s First MetroPark, 50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Dre Catalog Deal
In today’s Shannon’s Scoop les chop it up about Detroit’s first MetroPark, 50 Cent apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion, & Dr. Dre’s catalog deal!. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz... Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building
DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
