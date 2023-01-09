Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Husband admits he decapitated wife, authorities say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KFDM) — A man in Texas has been charged with murdering his wife and confessed to decapitating her, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a possible death on Wednesday shortly after 4:30 p.m.
New Nebraska specialty plates have now been unveiled
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A new specialty license plate is coming to Nebraska. It's being released by an agency close to 150 years old. The plates are meant to fund History Nebraska's educational programs. The design is similar to the Good Life highway signs that are placed across the state.
Bill would ban Nebraska kids from drag shows
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nine Nebraska state senators have introduced a bill aimed at banning kids from drag shows. LB 371 would make it a Class I misdemeanor to bring a minor to a performance. It would also fine businesses, establishments or nonprofits who host a drag show and allow kids under 19 years old to attend $10,000.
New Nebraska data about RSV and flu released by DHHS on its dashboard
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - For the first time in 2023, we're now getting a look at RSV and flu cases statewide in Nebraska. New data was just released by the Department of Health and Human Services on its dashboard. It covers the week ending January 7th. We learned flu cases...
State leaders encourage healthy habits at Governor's Walk
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Jim Pillen continued the tradition of the Governor's Walk Friday, encouraging regular exercise and healthy habits. "About a quarter of Nebraskans report they don't get as much physical activity as they should, and in Nebraska the proportion of adults with obesity has been increasing from 28% in 2011 to 36% in 2021," said Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Donahue.
Lawmakers, others react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) gave her Condition of the State address on Tuesday. Gov. Reynolds introduced a new "school choice" bill, which will be her third year to push for this type of legislation. Democrats are already pushing back on the plan, arguing public dollars belong in public schools.
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Proposed bill to cap insulin costs could be life changing for those who need insulin shots
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The cost of insulin is in the spotlight; insulin is a medication used primarily by those with diabetes. On Friday, a bill was introduced by State Senator Tom Briese, of Albion in the Nebraska Legislature to reduce the cost of insulin. This kind of bill...
Iowa GOP introduces bill requiring teachers to out trans students before offering support
A new bill introduced in the Iowa House on Wednesday seeks to bar educators from supporting transgender students, and require teachers to "out" students to their parents. HF 9 would prohibit educators and school staff from supporting transgender students without parental notification. Another measure introduced Wednesday, HF 8, would prohibit...
With 'unexpected opportunity' to fill Sasse's seat, Ricketts makes commitment to serve
LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2024 campaign starts now as Governor Jim Pillen appoints Pete Ricketts to the U.S. Senate. Pillen says Ricketts has what it takes to not only serve in the Senate but to run for office. With his family's blessing, the former governor now heads to Capitol...
Pete Ricketts to replace Ben Sasse in U.S. Senate
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced his pick to replace Ben Sasse in the U.S. Senate at a conference Thursday morning. Pillen said former Governor Pete Ricketts will take the seat. The need for Pillen to make the pick came from Ben Sasse resigning Sunday to become the...
Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
