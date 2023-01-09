ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray's Role In Cardinals' Coaching Search Has Been Revealed

By Milo Taibi
 3 days ago

January 9th will be remembered as a day in which the Arizona Cardinals' foundation permanently shifted.

On the heels of a dismal 4-13 campaign, team owner Michael Bidwill dismissed head coach Kliff Kingsbury. But the big news didn't stop there, as GM Steve Keim stepped down from his post in order to focus on his health, per the team.

It's a monumental pair of moves coming on the same day, and one that must leave Cardinals fans feeling in disarray. And one detail about this shake-up has added more questions than answers.

As NFL reporter Dov Kleiman relayed from Bidwill, starting quarterback Kyler Murray will have input regarding the Cardinals' new head coach.

In some respects, this development shouldn't come as a surprise. Murray is inked to a 5-year, $230.5 million contract, which makes him as critical to the team's success as anyone in the front office.

But helping select a new head coach is a significant responsibility for a 25-year-old. What's more, Murray's poor performance, when he was able to stay on the field, was a leading contributor to the team's current woes.

This decision from Bidwill was met with some praise. Kyle Odegard made his case for this strategy making sense.

"A return to form by Kyler Murray is the quickest way for the Cardinals to get back on track," Odegard wrote. "Why wouldn’t the owner want his input on scheme preference, coaching style, etc.? Kyler wouldn’t be making the decision, but his opinion helps."

TacoDon92
3d ago

Naaah. don't matter what changes they make..This Franchise will never be a tru contender as long as Bidwell continues as owner! This franchise is garbage!!!

jyjy
3d ago

wrong play, after 4 years, now 5th after he returns from injury, they should look to move Kyler out of there, trade for multiple picks 3-5

