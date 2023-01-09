Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Bulldogs Athletics has released the schedule for their 2023-24 football season, with some great matchups in the upcoming season. With leadership under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs are looking to keep the memories of two fellow Bulldogs they lost in 2022, offensive lineman Samuel Westmoreland and head coach Mike Leach, alive in Starkville.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO