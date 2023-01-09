Read full article on original website
Related
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Information and Resources Added to Sheriff’s Office
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is taking a moment to Thank the organization – A New Creation York County – for bringing Deputies and Victim Assistance Unit some information and resources to give suspected victims of human trafficking. Don’t miss...
WBTV
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers for
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV investigation into a local charity has found no evidence the organization has made any contributions to the police department it was created to help. Since WBTV started investigating, the charity announced it is placing donors’ contributions into a secure bank account before taking any...
Lancaster County to open its first homeless shelter before the spring
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — There is no resource for neighbors who live on the streets in Lancaster County to get warmth on cold and rainy nights. Channel 9′s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry has covered the need for a shelter since last year. Now, that help is on the way.
cn2.com
Parents Urged to be on the Lookout After School District Finds Man in Baseball Field Bathroom
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District is urging parents to report any suspicious behavior following an incident taking place Yesterday at Indian Land Elementary School. In a Facebook post made by the District, officials detail the incident saying it occurred when a female bus driver stopped...
country1037fm.com
Union County, North Carolina Authorities Using Drones To Take Down Suspects
Law Enforcement in Union County, North Carolina now using drones to take down suspects. It seems drones are being used for just about everything these days from delivering packages to delivering suspected criminals. This particular incident happened Saturday night when the Union County Sheriff’s office used a drone to track...
CMPD Crimestoppers seek Jan. 2 shooter from East Charlotte
Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a brazen shooting suspect who thought nothing of human life.
WMBF
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
WBTV
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia
Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio to talk more about the event. CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Driver Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021...
Woman learns rental car was not registered; tags belonged to another vehicle
FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill woman learned the rental car she was driving had a registration that belonged to another car. Erika Hogan said police pulled her over while she was driving the rental car. They told Hogan the tags didn’t match the car’s registration.
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
cn2.com
Everything But the Oink – Events at Brattonsville
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – “Everything But the Oink” at Historic Brattonsville continues throughout January and we have a preview of what you can expect this month. “Historically dressed interpreters demonstrate pork processing, preservation and cooking as it was done in the 18th and 19th century Carolina Piedmont. Every Saturday for the month of January at Historic Brattonsville, knives are sharpened, pots are seasoned and the processing begins. “Everything but the Oink” presents how the pig was valued and fully utilized by the early settlers.”
WBTV
Lancaster County deputies searching for armed and dangerous murder suspect
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a homicide that took place on Jan. 4 in Lancaster. Deputies have issued arrest warrants for 24-year-old Corey (CJ) Devonta Baker, Jr. in connection with the murder of 53-year-old Gene White. White was found dead...
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
cn2.com
SC Longest Running MLK Parade is set for this Weekend in York
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Western Chapter of the York County NAACP is holding it’s 42nd annual MLK Parade in down town York. When it first began they only had a couple entries and now their parade has grown with over 90 groups that participate. During...
Warrants out for man charged with killing Lancaster County man, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man charged with killing another man earlier this month. Deputies responded to John Street, off of Lynwood Drive, shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 4. Witnesses reported seeing two men approach 53-year-old Nathaniel Eugene White's home. One of the visiting men was seen meeting with White in an outbuilding. Gunshots were heard, and witnesses said both men fled drove off. Witnesses told deputies the man who met with White reportedly had a handgun on him when he left.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
qcnews.com
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
South Carolina woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband
A Spartanburg County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband.
Comments / 0