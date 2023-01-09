ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick named to 1st-team All-Pro team

The NFL announced the 2022 All-Pro first and second-team rosters on Friday. The Pittsburgh Steelers only got one name on either team and that is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. This is the third time in the last four years Fitzpatrick has been named an All-Pro since being traded to the Steelers. Fitzpatrick missed out in 2021, primarily because his role changed on the defense and he was relegated to being a run-stopper and wasn’t able to roam and make those splash plays in the passing game.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy