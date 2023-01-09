The NFL announced the 2022 All-Pro first and second-team rosters on Friday. The Pittsburgh Steelers only got one name on either team and that is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. This is the third time in the last four years Fitzpatrick has been named an All-Pro since being traded to the Steelers. Fitzpatrick missed out in 2021, primarily because his role changed on the defense and he was relegated to being a run-stopper and wasn’t able to roam and make those splash plays in the passing game.

