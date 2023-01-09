Read full article on original website
Wisconsin voting groups criticize GOP minority turnout email
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Comments by a Republican state election commissioner applauding GOP strategies for helping depress Black and Hispanic turnout in Wisconsin’s largest city came as little surprise to groups seeking to organize minority voters there. They've been alleging that laws passed by a Republican-dominated legislature and previous Republican governors were thinly veiled attempts to silence voters in Democrat-heavy Milwaukee, where Black and Hispanic residents account for a majority of the population. They say the comments that came to light earlier this week by Wisconsin Elections Commission member Robert Spindell validated those concerns. The head of one Milwaukee-based immigrants rights group called the comments racist.
NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being 'woke'
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy invited a national political spotlight in his state of the state address, taking implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being “woke” while also calling for “responsible” government. Murphy marked his fifth state of the state Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, which faces an election this year and as jockeying ahead of next year’s presidential contest unfolds. He didn’t mention Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House contender, by name but alluded to his recent second inaugural when he said Florida is where “woke goes to die.” Murphy questioned whether such a statement means anything.
Nevada lithium mine gets $700M conditional loan from Energy
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says it plans to loan $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada. It's part of a program aimed at building up domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. Ioneer Ltd. has hoped to begin mining by 2026 in Esmerelda County. The company projects the site could produce enough lithium to support production of about 400,000 electric vehicles annually for decades. The proposed project has run up against an endangered Nevada wildflower that the Fish and Wildlife Service has said is on the brink of extinction. Conservationists have sued in the past to protect the 6-inch-tall plant with yellow blooms. The Energy Department said Ioneer must work to address those concerns.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment has been charged. News outlets reported on Wednesday that Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment. The train hit the truck last month, injuring two train workers and pushing three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks. A police investigation found that the driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and didn't contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.
