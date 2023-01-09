RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says it plans to loan $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada. It's part of a program aimed at building up domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. Ioneer Ltd. has hoped to begin mining by 2026 in Esmerelda County. The company projects the site could produce enough lithium to support production of about 400,000 electric vehicles annually for decades. The proposed project has run up against an endangered Nevada wildflower that the Fish and Wildlife Service has said is on the brink of extinction. Conservationists have sued in the past to protect the 6-inch-tall plant with yellow blooms. The Energy Department said Ioneer must work to address those concerns.

NEVADA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO