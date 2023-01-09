Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Disappearance Of A West Virginia Taxi Cab Driver Who Vanished While Working His ShiftThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, WV
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensCharleston, WV
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve FireNikFayetteville, WV
Related
wcn247.com
Wisconsin voting groups criticize GOP minority turnout email
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Comments by a Republican state election commissioner applauding GOP strategies for helping depress Black and Hispanic turnout in Wisconsin’s largest city came as little surprise to groups seeking to organize minority voters there. They've been alleging that laws passed by a Republican-dominated legislature and previous Republican governors were thinly veiled attempts to silence voters in Democrat-heavy Milwaukee, where Black and Hispanic residents account for a majority of the population. They say the comments that came to light earlier this week by Wisconsin Elections Commission member Robert Spindell validated those concerns. The head of one Milwaukee-based immigrants rights group called the comments racist.
wcn247.com
NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being 'woke'
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy invited a national political spotlight in his state of the state address, taking implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being “woke” while also calling for “responsible” government. Murphy marked his fifth state of the state Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, which faces an election this year and as jockeying ahead of next year’s presidential contest unfolds. He didn’t mention Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House contender, by name but alluded to his recent second inaugural when he said Florida is where “woke goes to die.” Murphy questioned whether such a statement means anything.
wcn247.com
Rain-soaked California to see more rounds of stormy weather
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Forecasters say rain-soaked California will see several more rounds of stormy weather through the weekend and into next week. The ongoing atmospheric river pattern brought showers into Northern California early Friday, and additional stronger surges of moisture are expected to again spread rain and snow elsewhere in the state over the coming days. Flood warnings are in effect for the Salinas River in Monterey County where thousands of acres of farmland could be inundated. California has been drenched by atmospheric river storms since late December, putting a dent in the state’s long drought but also causing flooding, power outages and at least 18 deaths.
wcn247.com
Delaware inmate who filed lawsuit dies in apparent suicide
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials say a convicted sex offender being held at Delaware’s maximum-security prison on a probation violation charge has died in an apparent suicide. Department of Correction officials said Brandon Lee Panchigar was found unconscious in his cell about 1 p.m. Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later while en route to a hospital. His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Panchigar filed a federal lawsuit against prison officials last year in which he described previous suicide attempts and said he was seriously mentally ill.
wcn247.com
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment has been charged. News outlets reported on Wednesday that Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment. The train hit the truck last month, injuring two train workers and pushing three locomotives and 10 railroad cars off the tracks. A police investigation found that the driver did not make sure the tractor-trailer could completely clear the tracks before driving over them and didn't contact Norfolk Southern Railroad about his delivery route.
Comments / 0