SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Forecasters say rain-soaked California will see several more rounds of stormy weather through the weekend and into next week. The ongoing atmospheric river pattern brought showers into Northern California early Friday, and additional stronger surges of moisture are expected to again spread rain and snow elsewhere in the state over the coming days. Flood warnings are in effect for the Salinas River in Monterey County where thousands of acres of farmland could be inundated. California has been drenched by atmospheric river storms since late December, putting a dent in the state’s long drought but also causing flooding, power outages and at least 18 deaths.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO