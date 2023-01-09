ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Chargers will be without key player for wild-card game against Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers overcame numerous injuries during the regular season to make the playoffs, and they will once again be without a key player when the take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. Mike Williams has been ruled out for the Chargers’ wild-card game against the Jags with a back injury. Head coach... The post Chargers will be without key player for wild-card game against Jaguars appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

