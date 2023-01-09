Read full article on original website
6 things to know right now in Austin food news: Iconic coffee shop expands even farther south
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsOne of Austin’s favorite coffee shops, Jo’s, is expanding south for the first time rather than north, beyond its iconic South Congress location. The cafe already has additional locations downtown, on campus, on Red River Street, and at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but this new location will service the corner of Menchaca Road and Stassney Lane (5532 Menchaca Road). The brand announced the expansion on social media,...
Vegan burger truck from Austin parks the plow and goes digital
Plow Burger, one of Austin's top spots for vegan burgers in three locations across the city, plus one in Denton, has closed most of its physical doors, opting instead to operate as a ghost kitchen. The last physical location closes on January 15. Plow Burger's sister brand, Brunch Bird, has also closed.An Instagram post says, "We will be launching a digital kitchen soon after, but our physical location will be no longer after January 15. We will give more updates soon." A spokesperson told CultureMap Dallas that the closure was predicated on a variety of factors that included the pandemic...
Tesla's Austin headquarters files for $800 million campus expansion
Tesla appears to be planning to add to its Austin manufacturing facility, based on documents filed with the State of Texas.Tesla's facility is already massive, clocking in at more than 10 million square feet for both battery and vehicle manufacturing. The "Gigafactory" campus also serves as Tesla's headquarters.Now, Tesla has filed a series of plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to construct proposed additions at the campus. The six filings, registered between December 20, 2022, and January 10, 2023, total $833,700,000 and 1.7 million square feet of additional space.Half of the filings propose starting work...
Downtown Austin hotel hosts goal-setting and mindfulness event to start 2023 off right
If you've already broken some of your 2023 resolutions ten days in, have no fear: There's never a bad time to re-evaluate your goals and meet like-minded people with a similar vision. Perhaps that's why the Hotel Van Zandt's Vision Board Workshop is taking place a full two weeks into the new year, on January 14, to ward off the annual pressure to start fresh on New Year's Day.Since health and wellness are usually top of mind this month, the event is a partnership with author Gustavo Padron and ATX Yoga Girl founder Cynthia Aguillon Bernard. Rather than setting abstract...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
A great show is always nearby in the Live Music Capital of the World, and this selection is proof. Groove to the sounds of soul with Maze, Frankie Beverly, and The Isley Brother in concert or hear the sounds of France performed by the Austin Symphony. Even more live happenings offer up something for every interest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar.Thursday, January 12Cap City Comedy Club presents Shane GillisComedian Shane Gillis comes to Cap City Comedy Club for a short run of live performances. The...
Classics, newcomers, and pop-ups: Our editors share their favorite Austin meals of 2022
We at CultureMap love sending readers to events before they happen, but sometimes we miss out on telling y’all how we really feel once we’ve seen them, too. We spent 2022 enjoying meals all over Austin — from public openings, to private events, to our everyday favorites that aren’t necessarily making news — and we’ll remember some of them for years to come.The Austin food scene offers lots of variety not just in cuisine, but in service style, price, formality, and wisdom imparted. Some meals say something; others are just designed to be enjoyed. That our top 10 meals run...
Robyn-themed dance party adds Austin to tour after a decade of dancing
Robyn fans in Austin are no longer relegated to dancing on their own. A decade-old dance party is finally making its way down south from Brooklyn, and it’s rounding up all the outsiders and misfits to revel in the sounds of the queen of pop. Adventure[s] presents This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party on January 13 at Empire Control Room.The premise is straightforward; on the surface, it’s a regular dance party based on the music of Swedish pop star Robyn, famous for euphoric tracks about heartbreak like “Dancing On My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend.” Tracks by other...
South by Southwest announces spacey keynote and third round of featured speakers
As Austin starts its post-holiday trudge through the gray but mostly inoffensive winter, South by Southwest draws ever closer. The festival announced on January 10 a new keynote session about NASA and its third round of featured speakers, and they’re certainly not just filler.“Unfold The Universe: NASA’s Webb Space Telescope” will explore the contributions of (and to) the James Webb Space Telescope, which released exciting full-color images on July 12, 2022, most notably of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula, which took social media by storm, juxtaposing sandy amorphous peaks and a midnight blue “sky” dotted with stars and...
Haunted traveling circus shows Austin there's nothing to fear
There’s a mysterious circus tent at Barton Creek Square, and screams are drifting across the pavement. A chainsaw roars inside. The black-and-white-striped peaks are topped with red lights and a sign that reads, “Paranormal Cirque.”This latest effort by Cirque Italia leans into the haunted vibes, suggesting freak show — especially thanks to the rated-R warnings plastered all over the website — but delivering dramatic set design and theatrical camp. It’ll be in Austin until January 16 before moving to four other Texas cities.A chipper description by the show’s general manager, Benjamin Holland, encapsulates the tone of the show: “I'm also...
National job ranking highlights Austin's top tech benefits in list of 100 best places to work
The Silicon Hills have done it again. Built In, a national job board for tech and startups, compiled a list of the Top 100 jobs in Austin, exposing some of the most desirable benefits in the industry. Although not all of the top 10 have to do with AI, many do, and there is certainly an intelligence in how tech companies are treating their employees that may be changing the job landscape in Austin overall.LogicMonitor leads the pack as the overall best place to work in Austin. The 1140-person AI and cloud business was founded in 2007 and garnered 74...
Austin Film Society announces honorees for 2023 Texas Film Awards
Awards season is in full swing, and not just in Hollywood. On March 3, the Austin Film Society (AFS) brings back its annual Texas Film Awards to honor both rising stars and Texans who have significantly impacted the independent film industry. Fittingly, this year's ceremony takes place on a movie-set-turned venue, Willie Nelson's Luck, TX. In a release announcing the 2023 honorees, AFS also announced this year's Master of Ceremonies, Texas native and actress Edi Patterson. Known for her roles in films and series including Knives Out, The Righteous Gemstones, Partners, and Vice Principals, Patterson performs in improv and sketch...
How to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Austin
This Monday marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and there are plenty of ways to join in celebrations of his life all day in Austin. Walk alongside other Austinites in an annual march, join a rally at the Capitol, or listen to a lecture from award-winning author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates at the Long Center.As well as celebrating MLK's legacy, the Annual Community March uplifts diversity and multi-culturalism in Austin, inviting individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations to march together in remembrance.Kicking off at 9 am on Monday, January 16, the MLK Community March includes a short program at the MLK...
Austin theater company puts on South African play that mirrors current banned literature debates
They say Shakespeare sounds best in an American accent — how about a South African one? Austin Shakespeare, a professional theater company that goes beyond The Bard, will stage a three-day production of “Master Harold” … and the Boys, a play by South African playwright Athol Fugard, set in early apartheid. The readings take place January 13-15 at KMFA’s Draylen Mason Studio.Aside from the timeless value of sharing stories from other countries, “Master Harold” … and the Boys offers something oddly current to Texas audiences, considering its 1982 publication (while the apartheid government was still in power). The play shares...
Classical superstar Ludovico Einaudi brings first solo album in two decades to Austin this April
While we were all making sourdough starters and following the latest Tik Tok trends during the pandemic, famed composer and classical pianist Ludovico Einaudi was working on his first solo album in 20 years. The result was Underwater, a 12-track album released in January 2022, which Austinites will get to hear live at Bass Concert Hall for one night only this April. It's been four years since the acclaimed Italian artist — officially the most streamed classical artist of all time — last visited Austin, and he's been busy. Since 2019, he's composed the scores to films such as...
Iconic Austin-area LGBTQ nightclub closes abruptly on New Year's Day
One of the first gay bars in San Marcos, Stonewall Warehouse, closed on New Year's Day. But employees said they did not get a heads up. It's a small bar in a small town with a huge impact."It almost feels like our childhood home is like being taken away," May Magdalene said.Drag queens May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Mars all got their start at Stonewall Warehouse on The Square. "I moved to San Marcos, Texas State, and that was my first exploration and seeing this whole world of, you know, who I actually am and people that were like me...
Austin Home + Garden Show returns with HGTV sisters and local botanical garden
Forget this week’s Target run — the Austin Home + Garden Show has everything an Austinite needs, wants, and didn’t know they crave in tools and knickknacks around the house. The Austin Convention Center will fill up with tools, fashion, organization, and appliances this January 6-8.Like any expo, this offers demo and browsing opportunities, plus service and product specials that can save attendees hundreds of dollars. In addition to the shopping, some speakers will get onstage to share inspiration with DIY-ers. New this year, attendees can learn from a well-known pair of designers and flea market-loving sisters dubbed the Junk...
Austin donut shop reportedly recovers stolen food truck amid holiday rollercoaster
Lots of Austinites had things stolen over the holidays, so they’re certainly not alone. At Gourdough’s Donuts, the thieves were after more than just the dough; over Christmas, the entire Airstream trailer was removed from its paved home. The company took to social media to ask Austinites to keep their eyes peeled for the glistening donut factory, and it actually worked.Some commenters on the post reported seeing the trailer off of Highway 21 and thinking the location was odd. (Now that the trailer is recovered, donuts in a field sounds like a great way to celebrate.) The post offered a...
Thriving Austin neighbor declared America's 4th biggest boomtown for 2022
This year, New Braunfels is one of the most booming cities in America. The Austin neighbor ranks No. 4 among the top 100 U.S. cities for economic and population growth in a new study from personal finance website SmartAsset. To rank the top “boomtowns” in America, SmartAsset analyzed data for 500 of the largest U.S. cities. The site evaluated topics such as five-year population change, average yearly growth in economic output (GDP), five-year growth in number of businesses, five-year change in number of housing units, one-year change in unemployment rate and five-year change in household income. New Braunfels was not...
Singer Sam Smith visits Austin with upcoming Gloria tour
Singer Sam Smith will play in Austin this fall with a stop at the Moody Center on September 7 as part of their upcoming Gloria The Tour.The tour, Smith's first North American run since 2018, will go to 27 cities over the course of two months, starting in Miami, Florida on July 25. In addition to the Austin concert, Smith will also go to Fort Worth on September 7 and Houston on September 8.The tour is in support of Smith's fourth album, Gloria, which is set for release on January 27. They will be joined by special guest Jessie Reyez,...
New exhibit at Austin history museum celebrates 100 years of Texas State Parks
Texans love to get outdoors, and we're lucky to have 89 state parks, historic sites, and natural areas to explore across our great state. Totaling more than 640,000 acres, these public lands are reaching a major milestone in 2023 and one traveling exhibit is commemorating the event throughout the year.Kicking off at the Bullock Texas State History Museum, "The Art of Texas State Parks" will honor the Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks with a stunning visual survey of more than 30 parks. Featuring works by some of the state's most celebrated artists, the exhibit will start at the Bullock...
