One of the first gay bars in San Marcos, Stonewall Warehouse, closed on New Year's Day. But employees said they did not get a heads up. It's a small bar in a small town with a huge impact."It almost feels like our childhood home is like being taken away," May Magdalene said.Drag queens May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Mars all got their start at Stonewall Warehouse on The Square. "I moved to San Marcos, Texas State, and that was my first exploration and seeing this whole world of, you know, who I actually am and people that were like me...

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO