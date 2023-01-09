Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Related
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City man "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New...
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns
If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear. A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one.
News 12
Wappingers Falls police urge residents to lock their cars following rash of break-ins
Police in Dutchess County say they are seeing a string of car break-ins and they want residents' help stopping them. Village of Wappingers Falls police say there have been break-ins in several neighborhoods. They include Wenliss Terrace, South Remsen Avenue, Maple Street, Adams Street and South Avenue. They say all...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
Diehard Locals Launch Fan-Page For Former Poughkeepsie Mall
It's another one of those 'you know you grew up in the Hudson Valley if...' situations, and this time we're talking about so many Hudson Valley'ers favorite place for entertainment, reasonably priced movies, and of course the prime spot for Christmas shopping; The South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie. Once home...
Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course
Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York School Bus Near Church
Some residents believe Hudson Valley officials need to do better to protect residents. On Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., there was a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus in Ulster County. Woman Fatally Hit By School Bus In Ulster County, New York. A Kingston City School...
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
ryerecord.com
Three RPD Officers Take Part in Dramatic Rescue off Playland Pier
The Rye Police Department would like to recognize and commend the efforts of Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper for their rapid response and quick thinking in rescuing a woman who had jumped from the Playland Pier into Long Island Sound on the evening of December 22, 2022.
Deceiving Poughkeepsie Pet Store Sold Sick Pets, Forced To Pay Big
If you or someone you know purchased a pet from an often criticized pet store they could be eligible for some of a $200,000 settlement. Over the last few years, there has been one pet store in Poughkeepsie that has been accused numerous times of selling sick pets to unaware customers. Those accusations led to an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office which revealed the pet store did, in fact, deceive customers into purchasing sick pets.
Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade Long Scam
Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as first-degree scheme to defraud. These charges are each classified as felonies.
Popular German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley
Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day. Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for...
Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say
A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Putnam deputy sheriff fatally shoots Brewster man
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – A Brewster man who was allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday morning in the Town of Southeast was shot and killed by a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said. The incident occurred at mid-morning when deputies were called to a residence on Pugsley Road in...
New Charges For Northern Westchester Man Who Broke Into Multiple Homes In Area, Police Say
New charges have been handed to a man from Northern Westchester who allegedly burglarized homes throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. Earlier Report - Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: PoliceThe string of burglaries happened in bot…
House Fire in Dutchess County a Total Loss
The fire claimed the house of one of the founding members of this Dutchess County village's EMS squad. Firefighters from five different fire companies, along with numerous first responders did everything they could to stop a fire from fully engulfing a house in Tivoli. According to News 10, fire crews from the Tivoli Fire Company responded to a call early Monday morning that a chicken coop was on fire.
Police: 3 teens arrested for stealing Land Rover in Lake Success
Detectives say Jabir Robinson, 18, worked with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old to steal a Land Rover from a garage.
Police: Armed robbery reported at Westchester post office
Police say no injuries were reported, and that multiple police agencies were called in to help with the investigation.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0