Fishkill, NY

101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns

If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear. A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Diehard Locals Launch Fan-Page For Former Poughkeepsie Mall

It's another one of those 'you know you grew up in the Hudson Valley if...' situations, and this time we're talking about so many Hudson Valley'ers favorite place for entertainment, reasonably priced movies, and of course the prime spot for Christmas shopping; The South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie. Once home...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course

Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
ryerecord.com

Three RPD Officers Take Part in Dramatic Rescue off Playland Pier

The Rye Police Department would like to recognize and commend the efforts of Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper for their rapid response and quick thinking in rescuing a woman who had jumped from the Playland Pier into Long Island Sound on the evening of December 22, 2022.
RYE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Deceiving Poughkeepsie Pet Store Sold Sick Pets, Forced To Pay Big

If you or someone you know purchased a pet from an often criticized pet store they could be eligible for some of a $200,000 settlement. Over the last few years, there has been one pet store in Poughkeepsie that has been accused numerous times of selling sick pets to unaware customers. Those accusations led to an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office which revealed the pet store did, in fact, deceive customers into purchasing sick pets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade Long Scam

Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as first-degree scheme to defraud. These charges are each classified as felonies.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say

A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Putnam deputy sheriff fatally shoots Brewster man

TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – A Brewster man who was allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday morning in the Town of Southeast was shot and killed by a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said. The incident occurred at mid-morning when deputies were called to a residence on Pugsley Road in...
BREWSTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

House Fire in Dutchess County a Total Loss

The fire claimed the house of one of the founding members of this Dutchess County village's EMS squad. Firefighters from five different fire companies, along with numerous first responders did everything they could to stop a fire from fully engulfing a house in Tivoli. According to News 10, fire crews from the Tivoli Fire Company responded to a call early Monday morning that a chicken coop was on fire.
TIVOLI, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
