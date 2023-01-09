Read full article on original website
Related
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
Medical News Today
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
beingpatient.com
Dementia Decisions: ‘Should I Move My Loved One to a Nursing Home?’
Aging and health professor Lee-Fay Low at the University of Sydney shares six things to consider when making the tough decision about long-term care for family members living with dementia. Almost 400,000 Australians are living with dementia. A million or more family members and friends care for and support them....
allnurses.com
Can you give an opioid without a Dr's order?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Can you give an opioid without a Dr signing off on it? I say no but my co-worker says yes. I just don't understand if the Dr hasn't signed it than how can I legally give that? Instead, I offered Tylenol which had a Drs order. Did I do the wrong thing?
ajmc.com
Individualizing Medication Therapy in Patients with COPD: Considerations with Inhalers
Selecting appropriate inhalers based on individual characteristics and shared decision-making is crucial for optimizing care for patients with COPD. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Coming back to what Mike touched on, let’s dig into this a little….Can you comment on the different formulations and the pros and cons? MDIs [metered-dose inhalers], DPIs [dry powder inhalers], soft mist, nebulized. This is a broad question, but do you mind maybe taking a stab at that?
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
Experts explain how people with an addiction can still seek help even when they're not ready to quit
Harm reduction is a series of interventions aimed at helping people with addiction stay safe without forcing them to quit their addiction.
Adderall shortage continues, taking a toll on people who need the medication
Supplies are tight, and pharmacies are back-ordered, meaning many can’t even accept new patients to fill the medication even if they do have it.
Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline
When Jamieson Brill answers a crisis call from a Spanish speaker on the newly launched national 988 mental health helpline, he rarely mentions the word suicide, or “suicidio”Brill, whose family hails from Puerto Rico, knows that just discussing the term in some Spanish-speaking cultures is so frowned upon that many callers are too scared to even admit that they’re calling for themselves.“However strong stigma around mental health concerns is in English-speaking cultures, in Spanish-speaking cultures it is triple that,” said Brill, who helps people navigate mental health crises from a tiny brick building tucked away in Hyattsville, Maryland. Brill...
CNBC
Successfully applying for Social Security disability is difficult. Applying as a long Covid patient is even trickier
Long Covid has caused millions of Americans who suffer from symptoms to be out of work. For long-term cases, Social Security disability benefits may be the best bet for replacing lost income. But getting approved may be difficult, due to the "invisible" set of symptoms long Covid patients experience. When...
Types of Self-Care
Self-care is a critical part of handling your mental health. Using self-care as a coping mechanism can help you recognize patterns in your mental health. There are many types of self-care and they are all important. The key to self-care is consistency. You need to work on it daily. If you take care of yourself once a week, it won’t be as effective.
MedicalXpress
Antipsychotic withdrawal—an unrecognized and misdiagnosed problem
It's not withdrawal, it's a relapse of your illness. This is what many people trying to stop their antipsychotic drugs are told when seeking support to get off the medication. Antipsychotics are a group of drugs used to treat psychosis (when people lose some contact with reality). It is thought that high levels of a brain chemical called dopamine may cause the symptoms of psychosis, such as hearing voices or feeling paranoid. Antipsychotics help to reduce the intensity of these symptoms by blocking the effect of dopamine.
How Chia Seeds Could Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease accounts for 1 out of every 5 deaths in the United States. However, chia seeds can help prevent heart disease. Here's how they could help.
Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety
We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.
Medical News Today
Mild serotonin syndrome symptoms and treatment
Serotonin syndrome is a potentially serious drug reaction. In the early stages of this reaction, people may experience mild serotonin syndrome, which causes symptoms such as tremors, dizziness, and headache. Serotonin syndrome, or serotonin toxicity, happens when a person takes medications that increase serotonin to a dangerously high level. For...
wpgxfox28.com
What are dental bridges?
Originally Posted On: https://www.capitaldentistry.ca/restorative-dentistry/dental-bridges/. While dental crowns are used as caps to cover and protect damaged and/or decayed teeth, dental bridges are used as links — or bridges — to cover the space left by one or more missing teeth. Furthermore, dental bridges securely connect the adjoining teeth on either side of the gap.
New quiz can help reveal if your child is has autism with 95% accuracy
A NEW quiz can help reveal if your child has autism and experts says it's 95 per cent effective. Parents who think their little ones might be struggling can refer to the 33 questions to garner information on their child's condition, experts in Ohio, US state. The NHS states that...
allnurses.com
How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia
Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
Comments / 0