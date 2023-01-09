ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Jets reportedly part ways with OC Mike LaFleur after rough season on offense

The New York Jets' chaotic and frustrating season on offense will end with the team getting a new offensive coordinator. The Jets are parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The situation appears to be a rare situation in which the two parties actually did...
KOKI FOX 23

Reports: Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren leaving conference to be president of Chicago Bears

The Big Ten is reportedly losing its commissioner to an NFL team. According to multiple reports, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is on the verge of being named the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. The Bears’ search for a new president began after longtime president Ted Phillips announced his retirement in September. Now, the franchise has reportedly landed on Warren, who was named commissioner of the Big Ten in June 2019 following more than 20 years working in the NFL.
CHICAGO, IL
KOKI FOX 23

The upcoming Derrick Henry fantasy football draft dilemma

Months ago, Derrick Henry told us — in the clearest possible terms — that fading him in 2022 fantasy drafts would be unwise. It turns out he's not a big ZeroRB guy, surprisingly enough. Henry finished second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,538), rushing touchdowns (13) and...
NASHVILLE, TN
KOKI FOX 23

Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce unanimously selected to 2022 NFL All-Pro team

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce were unanimous selections to the AP’s NFL All-Pro team. Jefferson and Kelce were the only two players to get first-team votes from all 50 voters who decide the Associated Press All-Pro ballot. Jefferson has 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight scores while Kelce was once again the standard-bearer at tight end with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and a career-high 12 scores.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOKI FOX 23

How much?! Ticket prices for playoffs and Super Bowl LVII

The playoffs are set as the countdown to Super Bowl LVII is on. The six matchups for the wild-card round of the playoffs kicks off Saturday. But as teams battle to make it to the Super Bowl berth Feb. 12, fans are battling to find tickets -- most paying hundreds of dollars to see their team play on one of football’s biggest stages.
ARIZONA STATE

