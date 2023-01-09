Preston County man in custody after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Bruceton School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A driver slammed into a Dunkin' location in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a large hole in the side of the building. The front of the building was mostly destroyed following the crash that occurred along Morgantown Street in South Union Township sometime just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.The driver, identified as 29-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Uniontown, was taken into police custody for drunk driver, state police said.Johnson lost control of the Jeep Cherokee he was driving, went off the road and ended up about 20' inside the coffee shop, according to a state police report. After the crash, state police said Johnson ran from the scene but they tracked him down about two and half miles away and took him into custody for being under the influence of alcohol. He suffered some minor injuries in the crash and refused transport to be checked out.It's unclear when repairs are expected to begin on the building. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO