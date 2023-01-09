ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Preston County man in custody after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Bruceton School

By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post
 3 days ago
on Saturday.

Seth Chance Johnson, 22, of Albright, is facing charges for making threats of terroristic acts after police say he made threats toward Bruceton School in Bruceton Mills on Jan. 4. Accordi

Related
WDTV

Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has admitted to the robbery and murder of a man in Barbour County and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, of Blacksville, pleaded guilty this week in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, of Idamay.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is accused of ramming two Westover police cruisers and injuring four officers in a Sunday pursuit. Deputies from Monongalia County were patrolling University Towne Centre Drive when they observed Tai Howser, 21, swerving all over the road and being unable to maintain his lane while driving 65 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
WESTOVER, WV
WDTV

More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged for drugs after Doddridge County traffic stop

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County. On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver slams into Dunkin' shop in Fayette County, arrested for drunk driving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A driver slammed into a Dunkin' location in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a large hole in the side of the building. The front of the building was mostly destroyed following the crash that occurred along Morgantown Street in South Union Township sometime just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.The driver, identified as 29-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Uniontown, was taken into police custody for drunk driver, state police said.Johnson lost control of the Jeep Cherokee he was driving, went off the road and ended up about 20' inside the coffee shop, according to a state police report. After the crash, state police said Johnson ran from the scene but they tracked him down about two and half miles away and took him into custody for being under the influence of alcohol. He suffered some minor injuries in the crash and refused transport to be checked out.It's unclear when repairs are expected to begin on the building. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
