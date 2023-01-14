Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/18 – Lawrence Steven ‘Steve’ Tate
Lawrence Steven ‘Steve’ Tate passed away on January 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital of Centralia. Lawrence was born on November 6, 1937, in Centralia, Illinois to mother Dora (DeSelms) Tate and father Ivan Tate. He married Mary (Bailey) Tate on September 28, 1958, in Salem, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/14 – Dennis Wayne Howell
Dennis Wayne Howell, 63, of Odin passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born on September 17, 1959, the son of Max E. and Geneva Pearl (McDaneld) Howell in Sterling, Illinois. He married the love of his life Theresa “Terry” Hildreth in 1980 in Centralia and she survives in Odin.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/17 – Julia ‘Judy’ Rogers
Julia “Judy” Rogers, 89, of Centralia, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Centralia Manor. She was born September 11, 1933, in Centralia, the daughter of Leo Lordan and Dorothy (Francois) Lordan. She married William Rogers, Jr. on June 19, 1953, and he preceded her in death on June 22, 2015.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/16 – Betty Ann McCowen
Betty Ann McCowen, 87, formerly of Waltonville, Illinois, passed away at 12:28 pm January 12, 2023, at Green Tree Assisted Living Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Betty McCowen was born in Moline, Illinois on February 18, 1935, to the late Harold and Mary (DeClerq) Olivier. She married the late Jarrell “Jerry” McCowen on July 2, 1955. They were proudly married for 66 years before his death on July 5, 2021.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/13 – Debbie Emma Ford
Debbie Emma Ford, 66, of Centralia passed away surrounded by the love and support of her family Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 15, 1956, the daughter of Marvin Sr. and Ruby (Ord) Grote in Centralia. She married the love of her life, James Ford on April 28, 1978, in Centralia and he survives in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/16 – Marie Fern Kuester
Marie Fern Kuester, 99, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Centralia Manor. Marie was born February 13, 1923, in Centralia to Mark Davis and Mae (Adams) Davis. She married Roy Kuester on January 2, 1943, and he preceded her in death on August 20, 1991. Marie...
southernillinoisnow.com
AST opens medical facility in Salem
AST Primary Care has opened its seventh facility in Southern Illinois in Salem. The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon to welcome the facility in the former motel management building at 126 North Hotze Road just north of West Main Street. Nurse Practioner Krea Rose...
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Travel to 5th Ranked Central Tonight On WJBD, Centralia Hosts Rival Mount Vernon, SC Entertains Dieterich
The Salem Wildcats will travel to the 5th ranked Breese Central Cougars tonight. Breese is 16-2 on the year and tied with 3rd ranked Columbia atop the Cahokia Conference. Salem is coming off a tough one-point loss to Vandalia on the road Saturday. Game time tonight around 7:30 on WJBD and WJBDradio.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Chamber sets 99th Annual Banquet for February 8th
The Centralia Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 99 years of business at its annual banquet that has been set for Wednesday evening, February 8th. The keynote speaker will be educator and Centralia native Dr. Tron Young who is currently principal at Joseph Arthur Middle School in O’Fallon. He is the 2020 Illinois Middle School Principal of the year and Illinois nominee for the NASSP National Principal of the Year.
KFVS12
Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale
Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Pritzker signs assault weapons ban. Updated: 2 hours...
KFVS12
Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jr NTC Boys Tournament Opens Tonight, SC Waits For Opponent
The Jr NTC Tournament opens tonight. The first game at Brownstown will see the 8th seed hosts taking on 9th seed Altamont at 5:30. The winner will get top seed Stew-Stras tomorrow in the quarterfinals. 7th seed Sigel plays #10 Neoga at 6:45 with that winner getting 2nd seed Sacred Heart at 12:30. 6 seed Dieterich takes on 11 seed Windsor at 8pm with the winner playing tomorrow against 3rd seed South Central at 1:45. The other quarterfinal that is set for tomorrow is the 4-5 matchup at 11:15 between CHBC and North Clay.
cilfm.com
Road closure on IL 154 in Perry County – Monday January 16th
The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure on Illinois 154 just east of the square in Pinckneyville. Beginning Monday, January 16th at 6 a.m, Illinois 154 will be closed to all traffic between North Main Street and North Locust Street, weather permitting. The road is expected to be open by 6 p.m. on the same day.
FOX2now.com
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
East St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years for automatic handgun
On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court in East St. Louis sentenced a man to eight years in prison for possessing a pistol that had been modified with a high-capacity magazine that worked as a machine gun and a 50-round drum magazine.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 11/16 – Kenneth B. Jones
Kenneth B. Jones, 85, of Centralia passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Fireside House in Centralia. He was born on August 16, 1937, the son of Kenneth L. and Beulah M. (Rosenbaum) Jones in Centralia. He married the love of his life, Shirley Sue Bone on June 8, 1957, at the Jefferson County Courthouse and she preceded him in death.
KSDK
The Illinois State Forensics Lab starts statewide program
ST. LOUIS — Welcome to the Illinois State Forensics lab. “This laboratory directly serves 32 counties in the metro east and southern Illinois, we serve state, local, county and some federal agencies,” says Adams. The lab covers several forms of investigation from drug chemistry, trace chemistry, latent prints,...
kbsi23.com
5 face charges after series of drive-by-shootings in southern IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Five people face charges after a series of drive-by-shootings over the past several weeks in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle of interest on January 8 which had ties to various criminal activities, according to the Carbondale Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.
