The Jr NTC Tournament opens tonight. The first game at Brownstown will see the 8th seed hosts taking on 9th seed Altamont at 5:30. The winner will get top seed Stew-Stras tomorrow in the quarterfinals. 7th seed Sigel plays #10 Neoga at 6:45 with that winner getting 2nd seed Sacred Heart at 12:30. 6 seed Dieterich takes on 11 seed Windsor at 8pm with the winner playing tomorrow against 3rd seed South Central at 1:45. The other quarterfinal that is set for tomorrow is the 4-5 matchup at 11:15 between CHBC and North Clay.

BROWNSTOWN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO