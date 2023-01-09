FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - January is national blood donor month - highlighting the need for blood donations year-round. Doctor Thomas Waters with Cleveland Clinic explained how if you have never donated blood before, it’s worth considering ashospitals are always looking to increase their supply. “Blood that is donated can be used for surgical patients who are undergoing surgery, for trauma patients who’ve had a significant injury, or patients with other medical conditions that might require a transfusion.”

