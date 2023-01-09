Read full article on original website
January is blood donor month and hospitals need it
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - January is national blood donor month - highlighting the need for blood donations year-round. Doctor Thomas Waters with Cleveland Clinic explained how if you have never donated blood before, it’s worth considering ashospitals are always looking to increase their supply. “Blood that is donated can be used for surgical patients who are undergoing surgery, for trauma patients who’ve had a significant injury, or patients with other medical conditions that might require a transfusion.”
EPA announces plans to reject Alaska’s state improvement plan
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE: On January 9 a U.S. District Court Judge ruled that the State of Alaska is allowed to intervene in a lawsuit, Citizens for Clean Air v. Michael S. Regan, which is trying force the EPA to either approve or disapprove the state’s implementation plan.
EPA proposes to fail Fairbanks’ Air Implementation Plan and blocks the state from defending plan
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Despite the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) attempt to exclude the State of Alaska, on Jan. 9, a U.S. District Court judge granted the State’s motion to intervene in a case that involves regulation of the Fairbanks region’s air quality. Despite the U.S....
Another Fairbanks drug bust involving fentanyl was executed this week
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team and the Criminal Suppression Unit arrested 37-year-old Galen Smith on Thursday, January 5 in connection with an investigation involving the distribution of M-30 fentanyl laced pills. According to court documents, Smith was previously convicted of felony drugs misconduct in 2018 and...
Midday Report January 12, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A Soldotna doctor known as the “Candyman” pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics. The US Environmental Protection Agency could reject portions of a state plan to reduce Fairbanks North Pole area wintertime fine particulate pollution. And Independent Representative Bryce Edgmon looks ahead to the start of the Legislative Session.
Fairbanks North Star Borough seeking public comment for land sales
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) is planning to hold land sales for several areas around the borough, and is looking for public input on the process. Plots of land off of College Road and near Birch Lake and Salcha are expected to be up for...
Three Bears Alaska to build North Pole grocery/retail complex
Wasilla-based grocery chain Three Bears Alaska will begin work this spring on a new retail complex in North Pole. City officials hope it will spur additional development on the south side of town. North Pole officials began reaching out to grocery chains more than two years ago about building a...
Fairbanks, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Fairbanks. The Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High School basketball team will have a game with Lathrop High School on January 12, 2023, 19:15:00. The Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High School basketball team will have a game with Lathrop High School on January 12, 2023, 20:55:00.
