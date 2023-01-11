Read full article on original website
2023 01/16 – Betty Ann McCowen
Betty Ann McCowen, 87, formerly of Waltonville, Illinois, passed away at 12:28 pm January 12, 2023, at Green Tree Assisted Living Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Betty McCowen was born in Moline, Illinois on February 18, 1935, to the late Harold and Mary (DeClerq) Olivier. She married the late Jarrell “Jerry” McCowen on July 2, 1955. They were proudly married for 66 years before his death on July 5, 2021.
Illinois workers would be entitled to five paid days of leave under legislation on Governor’s desk
Workers in Illinois would be entitled to five paid days of leave under a bill passed by lawmakers this week. State Senator Kimberly Lightford of Maywood says as many as one and a half million workers in Illinois do not get any time off to take care of personal needs.
Illinois High School Boys & Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 12. Proviso East 8. Geneva 4. Libertyville 3. Belleville East 3. New Trier 2. O’Fallon 1. 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7) 15-0 124 2. 2. Simeon (6) 14-1 121 1. 3. Chicago Mt. Carmel 17-1 100 4. 4. Metamora 14-2 86 6. 5....
Hochul outlines $1 billion plan to address mental health in New York
(NEW YORK) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that New York will invest $1 billion to address mental health needs. Hochul laid out her plans for addressing the mental health care system in a speech at the Assembly Chambers in Albany on Tuesday afternoon. “When it comes to keeping...
Somewhere in Illinois a Lucky Day Lotto player has won over $1-million
If you recently bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket online, you may want to check the winning numbers. That’s because you might be a newly-minted millionaire. The lucky online player matched all five numbers for the Monday, January 9th evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,050,000. The winning numbers were: 2-3-7-23-35.
