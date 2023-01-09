Read full article on original website
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
dicksonpost.com
Nashville State has new, temporary Dickson home
Nashville State Community College has a new home in Dickson for at least the next three years, while it works to find a long-term solution for a permanent campus location. Nashville State’s Dickson campus is located at 208 West Walnut Street, the recently vacated senior citizens center in downtown Dickson. After an agreement with the City of Dickson was approved, the College made an investment to modify the building for a more collegiate environment with student support, study and lounge spaces, along with classrooms.
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
Williamson County Schools hoping to fill dozens of positions through ‘Classified Career Fair’
Taking the call for help right to the parents. How Williamson County Schools are hoping to fill dozens of open positions.
WKRN
'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks
A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
Wilson County Schools honor life of Green Hill High School student
Students and staff in Wilson County are honoring the life of a Green Hill High School student who passed away after a car crash in early December.
WKRN
Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike
TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
WSMV
D.A. sends controversial taxpayer-funded project for potential investigation to state ‘money cop’
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has sent the findings from a WSMV4 investigation revealing a former city commissioner’s intention to financially benefit from a $380,000 project she wanted the city to fund to the state comptroller’s office. That office, referred to as the...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Names Principal of the Year
Congratulations to Principal Don Bartch from The Creek on being named the Principal of the Year from Murfreesboro City Schools. Congrats Principal Don! Thank you for all you do for our kids.
Crews battle overnight townhome fire in Antioch
The Nashville Fire Department said a four-story townhome on Lenox Creekside Drive caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
clarksvillenow.com
Mayors give updates on athletic complex, Exit 1 lighting, downtown parking and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The mayors of Clarksville and Montgomery County laid out updates on Tuesday for several local government initiatives, ranging from a pocket park near Greenwood Avenue to the massive athletic complex coming to Exit 8. At the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Mayor’s Power...
WSMV
Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
‘This little area has become extremely violent’: String of Madison crimes concerns neighbors
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent -- and possibly connected -- crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period.
Teen recalls fight to save friend from drowning in Robertson County creek
A Robertson County teen is being credited for her daring actions to help save her best friend from drowning Sunday afternoon.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
4 teens arrested after drug deal goes bad in Hendersonville
Four teenagers are now locked up after an alleged drug deal went bad in Hendersonville.
