FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Johnny Cash Accidentally Discovered a Psychedelic Music Trick, and It Inspired ‘I Walk the Line’
Johnny Cash accidentally discovered a recording trick used in psychedelic music while in the Air Force.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch footage from Jeff Beck’s final live performance, featuring a stellar guitar solo on This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr
Beck performed his last live show on November 12, 2022, and brought an end to his final tour in spectacular fashion, showcasing the very best of his unique playing style. Yesterday (January 11), representatives of Jeff Beck announced that the influential guitar icon had passed away at the age of 78.
Paul McCartney: Jeff Beck played some of the best British guitar music ever
Sir Paul McCartney said Jeff Beck “played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain” following the 78-year-old rock guitarist’s death.The former member of the Beatles, Sir Paul, 80, called him a “lovely man with a wicked sense of humour” as Queen’s Sir Brian May and the Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, among other rock legends, paid tribute to one of their own.Beck, who died after contracting bacterial meningitis, is known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group and performed alongside musical heavyweights including Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page.In a...
Guitar World Magazine
This monster St. Vincent riff was inspired by Pantera’s Cowboys From Hell – so much so that Annie Clark worried she was “going to be sued”
Dimebag Darrell is one of St. Vincent’s all-time favorite guitarists, and you can certainly hear the influence here. St. Vincent is a 21st century guitar hero, mercurial in her quest to redefine the sound of the electric guitar and take it into electronic, otherworldly realms. All of which betrays her influences, which are, well, the same as most other guitarists who grew up playing in the ’90s.
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
‘Cheers’: Sam Malone Always Cuts Lemons for 1 Reason
Sam Malone (Ted Danson) had a subtle behavior for 11 seasons of 'Cheers'. Writer Ken Levine explained how they came up with Sam's habit of cutting lemons all day.
Terrifying ‘Skinamarink’ Is the TikTok Generation’s ‘Blair Witch Project’
While M3GAN dominates the box office for its more populist horror sensibilities, a more daring and peculiar horror movie is about to be unleashed on the masses. Already capturing a reputation after its film festival run in 2022, director Kyle Edward Ball’s Skinamarink is the latest horror film to go viral. And it’s all because, unlike most recent horror, it’s actually freaking people out. But Skinamarink isn’t just giving people nightmares, it’s dropping them in the middle of one.In theaters this weekend ahead of a streaming premiere on Shudder later in the year, the film is set late at night...
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
iheart.com
Music: Cage The Elephant's Lead Singer Arrested, Metallica, Billy Idol!
Cage The Elephant's lead singer recently landed himself in hot water in New York City. Matt Schultz was reported to police by the hotel staff for allegedly brandishing a gun in “a public part” of the hotel in which he was staying. When police arrived, they found Schultz intoxicated and with two loaded guns in his possession. In addition to the guns, police found a number of Polaroids- one of which showed a hand aiming one of the guns.
‘Titanic’ fans baffled by Kate Winslet’s ‘hideous’ hair on 25th anniversary poster
“Titanic” diehards may never let go of this beauty blunder. James Cameron’s Oscar-winning epic is set to sail back into theaters on February 10, 2023, in honor of its 25th anniversary. And along with being remastered in 3D 4K HDR for the occasion, the movie has a brand-new poster — albeit one that’s getting a rather icy reception on social media. Much like the original, the updated image shows star-crossed lovers Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) locked in a tender embrace. But while Winslet was previously depicted with her glorious red curls swept over her shoulder, she’s now sporting...
Joaquin Phoenix's Beau Is Afraid Trailer Seemingly Opens A Violent, Cartoon Multiverse
Joaquin Phoenix is entering a violent, cartoon multiverse in Beau Is Afraid; and fear never looked so colorful.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Simplicity and Raw Vocals of Sister Rosetta Tharp’s “This Train”
“The Godmother of Rock and Roll” and “The Original Soul Sister”: are the titles Sister Rosette Tharpe has received throughout her music career as she released several hit songs, including “This Train.”. Sister Rosetta Tharpe was one of the first and greatest gospel music artists who...
Ana De Armas Rocks Black & Silver Dress At 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Photo
Ana de Armas, 34, wowed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10! The actress, who is nominated for an award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in Blonde, showed off a sleeveless black dress with a silver sequined front as she posed on the red carpet. She also had her long hair down and added silver earrings and a matching bracelet.
50 Albums Turning 50 in 2023
When you look at the classic albums that arrived in 1973, it’s hard to imagine a better year for rock fans. Pink Floyd released its magnum opus, The Dark Side of the Moon in March 1973, which has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The British group's eighth studio album logged 736 weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart before finally making an exit in July 1988. But it's continued to make intermittent returns to the chart since then, spending a total of 962 weeks in and out of the lineup as of December 2022.
Former Zappa guitarists Mike Keneally and Steve Vai join forces on new song Celery
Mike Keneally will release his new album The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat in February
ComicBook
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Popculture
Totally Forgotten Owen Wilson Movie Charts in Netflix's Top 10
Owen Wilson may best be known for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and last year's Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, but it is another title from his long list of credits that is making waves with Netflix viewers. After joining the streamer's content catalogue last month, the 2015 action thriller No Escape jumped into Netflix's Top 10 movies streaming chart, al while generating plenty of buzz online.
