Woodstock author publishes book on secret Laos mission

A Woodstock author has published a book that takes the reader on a journey through his early days flying in the Vietnam War, a secret mission in Laos that he took part in, the ensuing CNN coverage and more.

The book, "Operation Tailwind: Memoirs of a Secret Battle in a Secret War," written by Barry Pencek, starts off with autobiographical sections, detailing his experiences as a Marine pilot, ultimately leading to him flying in the Vietnam War. The book then covers Pencek's role in the mission "Operation Tailwind" in 1970, followed by a deep dive into the CNN media coverage of the mission in 1998.

"It took me five years to write the book because it was a top-secret mission - nobody ever spoke about it or anything," Pencek said. "Twenty eight years after it happened CNN made a documentary, accusing of us war crimes and killing women and children and American defectors using nerve gas. It made worldwide news. President Bill Clinton had the Department of Defense investigate it and ultimately declassified all of the documents."

Pencek said that, at that time, he wrote an article that he planned to submit to a magazine or newspaper about the mission.

"The whole thing blew over in a few weeks and I never submitted the article," he said. "In 2017 though, Mike Rose, a special forces medic on the mission, received the Medal of Honor and we all went to the White House for the presentation. That was when I decided to pull my out my old article and write a book."

The book details what the mission really entailed, the author said.

"In 1959, the communists in Vietnam started building the Ho Chi Minh Trail to bring insurgents down to overthrow the governments of Cambodia, Laos and South Vietnam and install communist governments," Pencek said. "By 1970 it was an engineering marvel. Seventy percent of the equipment to support these insurgences came by sea to Cambodia. The communist leader of Cambodia was overthrown, and all of the equipment, ammo and food from North Vietnam was left there. They needed to come and retrieve all of that through the Ho Chi Minh Trail. They had to push west from the trail, using the waterways, knocking out various CIA sites to have command of the river valley."

This ultimately led to a meeting between the CIA, White House, Department of Defense, Department of State and more, citing the need to recapture a part of the Bolaven Plateau near the Ho Chi Minh Trail in Laos, Pencek said.

"This was a big CIA operation — we were tasked to provide a diversion and support for this operation, known as 'Operation Gauntlet,'" Pencek said. "Operation Tailwind was that diversion and support."

Pencek was a Marine Cobra gunship pilot on this mission, he said. Including Pencek, there were 16 Green Berets and 120 Montagnard mercenaries.

The book details the mission from Sept. 8-14, 1970, including the crew being mortared at the staging area, the insertion of the "Hatchet Force," the ensuing struggles that took place over that time, the various medivac attempts, success of the mission and much more, the author said.

Almost three decades after "Operation Tailwind," CNN presented a broadcast special on the mission entitled "Valley of Death" in 1998.

"They were launching a new documentary-type show like '60 Minutes,'" Pencek said. "This was their inaugural story accusing us of war crimes. Mainstream media and veterans groups came out and basically said this doesn't make any sense. After a while CNN became the subject of the investigation. After a few weeks they retracted the story and apologized."

In the book, he also discusses how CNN got information about the mission through books and various other sources, Pencek said.

"One positive was, after the documents were declassified, everyone looked at what Mike Rose did and the lives he saved and eventually decided that it was worthy of the Medal of Honor."

Joe Driscoll, a retired Marine gunship pilot who served on the mission with Pencek, said the book is "very informative" and "authentic."

"I've read the book and thought it was magnificent," he said. "It's so meticulously researched and is very evenhanded. It's a terrific book and has the authenticity of someone who was there. The CNN situation created a huge national uproar and Barry does a great job of chronicling the situation."

The book came out Sept. 14. A physical copy is $17.95 and is available to buy through Amazon. A digital version is available through Kindle.

For more information on Pencek and his book, visit barrypencek.com .