Emily Ratajkowski Snapped on Surprise Date With Comedian Eric Andre

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly moved on from her fling with SNL alum Pete Davidson and reportedly found a new amour in comedian Eric Andre. On Saturday, Ratajkowski and the funnyman were snapped sharing a romantic evening in New York City, placing their arms around one another and dining for three hours at Sakagura, according to photos published by TMZ. The 31-year-old model has been active in the dating pool since her September divorce from filmmaker Sebastian Bear-McClard, but has seemed to have little luck with love. The 31-year-old even lamented her abilities to pull in the likes of Brad Pitt and artist Jack Greer, both of whom she has been rumored to have had romantic encounters with in recent months. “I feel like I attract the worst [men],” Ratajkowski said on a recent episode of her podcast, “ High Low with EmRata .” “Sometimes I'm like, ‘Fuck.’ Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me.” Could Andre be the one to fit the bill?

