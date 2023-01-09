Nicole Kidman Becomes One With Nature in New Snaps From Tasmania

She's clearly not afraid of wildlife.

While traveling Australia, Nicole Kidman headed to the great outdoors and set foot on what looked like a pretty scenic hiking trail at Cradle Mountain National Park in Tasmania.

The actress shared a series of photos and videos capturing the natural artistry she trekked through on Instagram , captioning the post, "The beauty of Cradle Mountain."

The carousel of snaps included a shot of Kidman, 55, wandering among massive trees in the forest, an image of the actress getting up close and personal with a very photogenic little wombat, as well as a picture of Kidman standing in the middle of a field with mountains in the background.

The Being the Ricardos star also shared a stunning shot of the varying terrain and incredible surrounding landscapes and a video of herself shooing what appeared to be a brushtail possum out of a trash bin and back to its nest in the roof of a nearby overhang.

"No! You're not rubbish," Kidman said, conversing with the possum in the video, "Don't throw yourself out; you're not rubbish–you're wonderous!"

Fellow actress Reese Witherspoon seemed to be a bit concerned for her pal, asking, "What is that thing ??!! 😂," with her comment, only to be reassured by Aussies that the possums are harmless–and a nuisance.

While Tasmania (and its native critters) look to be something out of a storybook, Kidman is vying for a well-rounded trip to the Land Down Under, previously sharing a shot of herself enjoying the views from the city of Sydney on New Year's Day.

In the candid snap, Kidman could be seen looking past the camera with the famed Sydney Opera House and iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge shining brightly in the background.