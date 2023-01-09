Read full article on original website
Colette Matthews
3d ago
the Chickens are on strike. give me a break, just another way to abuse Americans people, it's been that cold before.
Related
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
WRAL
Could national brands put Fayetteville-owned food trucks at risk? Experts weigh in
Fayetteville entrepreneurs said food trucks are a more accessible entry point into the restaurant industry than a traditional brick and mortar, with fewer overhead expenses, location flexibility and smaller staffs. National brands have taken note and are launching food trucks of their own. SweetFrog, Dunkin’ Donuts, Cinnabon and Chick-fil-A food...
borderbelt.org
Bladen County farmers market is missing one thing: farmers. But that could change
Glendell Robinson jumped at the sight of a potential customer who might want to buy the leafy greens he was selling at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market. Since he retired about eight years ago, Robinson, 82, has sold seasonal produce – watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, honey, pumpkins, grapes, blueberries and more – at the farmers market in Bladen County almost every weekend.
Sheetz is cutting diesel prices for the rest of January
Sheetz announced it is lowering prices for diesel fuel for the rest of January, officials said in a statement.
'Time is now' for people looking to buy a home, Triangle realtor says
Just over a week into the new year and some economic experts are already predicting the Fed will make another rate hike.
cbs17
Fayetteville Woodpeckers announce ‘Trees for Charity’ winners
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have picked the winners of their “Trees for Charity” contest. Fayetteville Holiday Lights spectators voted from Dec. 8-23 on trees on display that they thought were the best decorated. After careful deliberation, the first- through third-place finishers are:. 1st Place:...
WECT
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
NIH Director's Blog
GenX Exposure Study reports results back to the community
Following the discovery of high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the blood of GenX Exposure Study participants, researchers are working quickly to report their findings back to the North Carolina communities and address their concerns. Led out of North Carolina State University (NCSU), the study started in...
Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
Fayetteville City Council approves recommendations to limit how much waste the city collects
Fayetteville residents will have new limitations on how much waste is collected from their homes.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Area school districts closely watching COVID-19 numbers, considering changes to safety protocols
Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools are closely watching COVID guidelines in light of both counties being labeled as high-risk areas for the virus.
cbs17
Fayetteville police host applicant orientation to fill vacancies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is facing staffing shortages as officers retire and others move to better paying jobs. “Being that this is a military town it is a struggle finding people to stay here long term,” Officer Ciarra King, Recruiter for Fayetteville Police Department said.
bladenonline.com
Cape Fear Valley Ribbon Cutting, Tours Friday In Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening event at 10 a.m. Friday for the new Center for Medical Education and Neuroscience Institute. There will be facility tours and Simulation Center demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Campaign donors and project partners have also been invited to a private Grand Opening Gala on Thursday evening.
Triangle organizations observe MLK Day
Organizations in the Triangle are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
cbs17
No-cost emergency care for veterans in suicidal crisis starts Jan. 17: White House
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Veterans facing suicidal crisis will be able to get emergency health care at no-cost from both VA and non-VA facilities starting Jan. 17, White House officials said in a Friday release. Officials said this will include “inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30...
WRAL
NC taxpayers will cover costs as Fort Bragg's name changes to Fort Liberty
Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties with the Confederacy, Fort Bragg is the most expensive one to re-name - and tax-payers will be footing much of the bill. Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties...
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler, Jan. 10, 2023
It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found. It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found.
cbs17
Hurricane Hunters take to the sky for crucial winter weather forecast data
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This week, the western half of the United States was hit with record-breaking rain, snow, and even a few isolated tornadoes due to multiple Atmospheric River events. Forecasting this series of storm systems proved to be a challenge for meteorologists. One of the primary issues...
Comments / 7